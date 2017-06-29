BLUBOO S8 First Phone Equipped With Security-Driven BO-OS

BLUBOO has announced that it has teamed up with 360 Security to bring to market a new Android security system, BO-OS. According to BLUBOO, the emergence of BO-OS came about following the recent spat of internet viruses that have managed to spread worldwide. Drawing on WannaCry and Petya as the two most recent examples. Not only have these viruses proved to be effective in the number of devices that they have infected, but the speed at which they have spread has in particular proved to be concerning.

Due to these issues, BLUBOO confirmed that its R&D staff were called in to an emergency meeting to try and find a way to ensure that smartphone performance does not become affected by such issues. With BO-OS proving to be the result of those talks and a collaboration with known security firm, 360 Security, who already offers a select number of security-driven apps for Android. The idea being that BO-OS will offer users an even more secure and privacy-focused solution for Android devices, at the system level.

At the moment, the details on BO-OS are pretty light, although BLUBOO does expect the first of its smartphones to come equipped with the software to be the BLUBOO S8. Among other things, this is the company’s first smartphone to also come equipped with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Other confirmed specs for the BLUBOO S8 include a 5.7-inch SHARP display, along with a 1440 x 720 (HD+) resolution. In addition to the choice of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, or 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While both variants will include a dual rear camera setup, and come powered by a MediaTek Helio X30 SoC. The latter of which, the MediaTek SoC, is likely to also make this the first MTK-powered 18:9 aspect ratio smartphone. Another first in addition to the BLUBOO S8 being the first to come equipped with BO-OS. While exact details on when the BLUBOO S8 will become available have yet to be provided, it is expected that the smartphone, along with BO-OS, will arrive at some point in July. Those interested in being kept in the loop on the BLUBOO S8 and BO-OS can do so by heading over to the official BLUBOO website.