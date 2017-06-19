BLUBOO S1 Pre-Orders, 2000 Units To Be Given Away For Free

The BLUBOO S1 is one of the newest smartphones from BLUBOO and it is now about to enter its pre-order status. The BLUBOO S1 will officially be available to pre-order starting from tomorrow, June 20, and the pre-order period will remain in effect until June 30, 2017. As part of the launch period, BLUBOO is also now offering the opportunity for a number of people to win the BLUBOO S1 for free. To be in with a chance of winning a free BLUBOO S1, all you have to do is submit a valid email address. According to the details, the exact number of units that will be given away will depend on how many subscribe overall. For instance, if 100,000 people subscribe via email, then 2,000 will be selected to win the smartphone for free. A full breakdown of the ratio of units to be given away can be seen below.

An alternative way to win a BLUBOO S1, is through a social media ‘share & win’ campaign that BLUBOO is also running. The rules state that entrants must visit and like the official BLUBOO Facebook page, then share the page, tag three friends, and also provide a comment on what you most like about the BLUBOO S1. BLUBOO will then select two winners who will each receive a BLUBOO S1 for free.

As for the smartphone, the BLUBOO S1 is all about the display, as this is a smartphone that offers a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio. This is a 5.5-inch display which employs the help of a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the BLUBOO S1 comes packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC. In terms of cameras, the BLUBOO S1 includes a dual rear camera setup, which is spearheaded by a 16-megapixel main camera, and backed up by a 3-megapixel secondary camera. While the front-facing camera comes in an 8-megapixel form. In addition, this is a smartphone that comes powered by a 3,500 mAh battery, and comes running on Android 7.0 (Nougat). More details on the contest, as well as the BLUBOO S1 in general, through the link below. Also below is the official launch video for the BLUBOO S1 which was only released yesterday. The video provides an oversight into the BLUBOO S1, including a number of its main features.