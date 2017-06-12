BLU Studio J1 Has Passed FCC Certification

Another device from BLU, the BLU Studio J1, has passed the certification process of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). There is not much information about the connectivity features of the handset but images of the device show antennas for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It is likely that the device is only capable of single-band Wi-Fi since the test reports state that the device’s highest operating frequency is 2,480MHz. At least, the presence of Bluetooth connectivity allows the users to connect peripherals like headsets and speakers to the smartphone.

Besides the test reports of the device, BLU submitted images to the FCC detailing the external appearance of the BLU Studio J1. At the front, the earpiece, front-facing camera, and flash are all located above the device’s display. Meanwhile, the BLU logo and capacitive buttons are found below the display. At the right-hand side of the device, users may find both the volume rocker and the power button. The left-hand side, meanwhile, is devoid of any buttons or slots. While it is not clearly shown in the images, the top part of the device contains both the microUSB port and the 3.5mm headphone jack. At the back of the device, the rear camera and flash are located along with the hole for the rear-facing loudspeaker. The rear panel is also removable, which is necessary for the user to access the two SIM card slots and the microSD card slot.

BLU also submitted to the FCC several photographs showing the internal hardware of the device. Based on the markings found on the device’s chipset, it is likely that the BLU Studio J1 will be powered by the MT6750T SoC from MediaTek. The MT6750T chipset is comprised of an octa-core ARM Cortex A53 CPU, which is divided into two clusters clocked at 1.5GHz and 1.0GHz. For the device’s graphics processing needs, the MT6750T chipset also includes Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. Meanwhile, the device photographs also show that the BLU Studio J1 will be powered by a 1,350mAh removable battery. Despite the measly capacity of the battery, the removable battery allows for a quick replacement of a dead battery with a fully-charged one. Given that the device has passed the FCC’s testing, it is likely that the device will be available in the United States soon. However, there is no word yet on the availability and pricing of the device.