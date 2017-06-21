BlackBerry KEYone Now Available In 4 More Markets In Europe

The BlackBerry KEYone is now available in even more markets in Europe. BlackBerry’s handset can now be purchased in Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia. The device is available from BlackBerry’s official website in both Czech Republic and Slovakia, while you can purchase it from retailers in Romania and Hungary. Now, in addition to these four countries, the BlackBerry KEYone is also available in Austria, the Netherlands and the UK, as far as Europe is concerned, and those of you who live in the US or Canada can also buy this smartphone from BlackBerry.

Having said that, the phone is priced at 16,490 Kč ($698) in the Czech Republic, while it costs €627 ($698) in Slovakia. The device is priced at 2,699 RON ($654) in Romania, and can be purchased from Altex, while you can buy this phone from BerryBolt in Hungary, and it costs 209,990 Ft ($756). As you can see, price points for the BlackBerry KEYone significantly differ from one country to the other, though that’s because the phone is not available directly from BlackBerry in Romania and Hungary, the price point for this handset is identical in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where BlackBerry sells the phone directly to consumers. Initial reports claimed that the BlackBerry KEYone is actually selling pretty well for the company, especially compared to some of its previous smartphones. This handset comes with a full physical QWERTY keyboard, and on top of that it sports a touchscreen and runs Android out of the box. That physical keyboard is still a selling point for some consumers, and it will be interesting to see BlackBerry’s official sales figures at some point this year.

The BlackBerry KEYone was announced back in February, and it is made out of metal, for the most part, though it comes with a rubbery back side, so that it doesn’t slip out of your hands. The device sports a 4.5-inch 1620 x 1200 display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone, and a 3,505mAh non-removable battery is included in this package. If you’d like to know more about this smartphone, feel free to check out our full review.