BlackBerry KEYone Available At Telus And Carphone Warehouse

BlackBerry KEYone is now available from the Canadian carrier Telus and UK retailer Carphone Warehouse. In Canada, Telus offers a rather straightforward payment scheme for the BlackBerry KEYone, with upfront costs ranging from CAD $0 to CAD $700. The device can be availed for zero upfront payment and monthly payments of CAD $85 for the next two years if the subscribers opt to enroll in the Premium Plus Plan. Meanwhile, consumers may also opt to pay CAD200 upfront and in return, they will have lower monthly payments of CAD $75 for two years. For subscribers who simply want to purchase the device, Telus also sells the phone without a contract for CAD $700.

The BlackBerry KEYone is also available on the UK gadget retailer Carphone Warehouse. The retailer is selling the device without a contract for £499. For those who want to purchase the device with an accompanying data plan, the retailer is providing potential buyers with numerous options from different mobile operators. For example, the BlackBerry KEYone can be availed on contract with no downpayment and £36 monthly payment. Another option is to purchase the device with a postpaid data plan capped at 6GB monthly for £59.99 upfront cost and £29 monthly payment.

The BlackBerry KEYone is a refreshing take on an Android smartphone and more consumers are indeed taking notice. The TCL-manufactured device has recently managed to break pre-order records of any BlackBerry-branded devices on Canadian carrier Rogers. In addition, the manufacturer is having some difficulty keeping up with the demand for the device. One of the key features that make the device standout is the physical keyboard located below the display. The BlackBerry KEYone‘s keyboard supports gestures for swipe inputs and assignment of keyboard shortcuts to actions and applications. In addition, a fingerprint scanner is embedded on the physical keyboard’s space bar. Meanwhile, the device also sports a display that has a unique aspect ratio of 3:2 and a resolution of 1620 x 1080. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset, a very power-efficient chipset offering from Qualcomm. The BlackBerry KEYone is also equipped with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal flash storage, 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. That’s pretty much it, if you’d like to read more about the device’s specs, follow this link.