Best VR Headsets – June 2017

Although Virtual Reality continues to be a growing platform of content with more and more games and apps being added to the lists of content for the different headsets that are already out there, the list of hardware itself isn’t changing or growing as quickly. That being said there really aren’t any changes to the best VR headsets as what’s listed below are currently some of the best VR headsets and viewers you can get your hands on. Despite this though the list includes quite a few amazing options, so let’s take a look at the different headsets you can look at picking up.

Google Cardboard

Google Cardboard is Google’ official VR viewer and Google’s first effort in the virtual reality space. While it’s not the most capable of VR solutions, it does come at a fairly inexpensive cost, and there is a pretty large list of Cardboard compatible apps and games, which makes this a great option for anyone just looking to dip their toes in the VR waters to start.

Xiaomi Mi VR Headset

Much like Google Cardboard was for Google, the Xiaomi Mi VR headsets is Xiaomi’s first effort in the virtual reality space, and it’s essentially just a nicer version of Cardboard. Even though it uses Cardboard apps and games, the Mi VR headset is built sturdier than Google Cardboard which means you’re likely to be able to keep it for a longer period of time.

Merge VR

The Merge VR is yet another headset built on the Cardboard platform, which means you can use this headset with any Cardboard compatible app or game that you can find on the Play Store. If you’re starting to see a trend here that shouldn’t be too surprising as the Cardboard VR platform is the easiest for brands to jump into, so this has resulted in plenty of Cardboard-style VR viewers and headsets. Merge VR features some nifty as well as unique controls up at the top and on the side that help navigate and interact, and it’s also made of a sturdy material.

AUKEY Cortex 4K VR Headset

AUKEY’s Coretx 4K option makes a return this month and in the same spot. It’s a nice little alternative to something like the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift, as it’s a VR headset that’s meant to be powered by a PC, but it doesn’t cost nearly as much as those two headsets. It also offers integrated audio options which means you won’t have to wear this and a separate set of headphones.

Pico Goblin

The Pico Goblin is the latest headset from Pico Interactive, and the headset just recently went up for pre-order. The best part about the Pico Goblin is that it’s a standalone headset which doesn’t require a connection to a PC, nor does it require you to slide in a smartphone, everything is contained within the headset itself. It also comes with a controller which is similar to the form factor of the Daydream controller, which you would use for navigating your content.

Samsung Gear VR

Back again is Samsung’s mobile VR headset and perhaps the most popular option for mobile devices, the Gear VR. This is so far the latest version of the Gear VR and it now has the ability to connect the Gear VR controller since Samsung finally released it. Though the headset itself does not come with the controller. The Gear VR is compatible with a wide variety of different Galaxy devices and the software is powered by Oculus, which means a whole lot of great content at your fingertips.

Google Daydream View

Google’s Daydream View should need little introduction at this point, but for those who may just now be checking out the different VR options, the Daydream View works with a handful of different phones and features a decent sized library of apps and games that have launched between now and when the headset launched last Fall. Pair that with the included controller, the options for three different colors, and the fact that all the content comes from Google Play just like Android apps and games that aren’t in VR, and this makes for a compelling device.

Oculus Rift

Still bringing up the third place spot, the Oculus Rift is a fantastic option for a VR headset if you have the money to spend on such an item. That being said, it might be expensive but it certainly does have some of the best games and apps available in the VR market, and like the AUKEY Cortex 4K VR headset the Oculus Rift has integrated audio which makes immersiveness that much easier. You can also choose to use the Xbox One controller that comes with it for controlling your content, or buy the Oculus Touch controllers for a more interactive set of controls.

HTC Vive

Keeping it’s same position at number two on this month’s list is the HTC Vive, which is probably the most powerful headset on this list. That power comes at a cost though, as it’s the most expensive VR option available, and it’s going to need a pretty powerful PC to run things. If you’ve got the needed hardware and you don’t mind going for the high-end of the VR market, you can’t do better than the HTC Vive.

PlayStation VR

Once again the PlayStation VR is taking the top spot, but only because it’s capable of matching with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive in terms of content quality, but without costing as much. This is only going to better as well now that E3 is over and there will be new titles to look forward to that are heading to the platform, such as Doom VR, Fallout 4 VR, and Skyrim VR, all of which will be available on PS4. If you’re a PlayStation 4 gamer, this is the VR headset you want to invest in.