Best Universal Car Mounts – June 2017

Summer is finally here, and that means road trips and plenty of them. But there’s one thing to be aware of, before you head out on that road trip, and that is the fact that some States have now made it illegal to hold your phone while driving. Instead, you’ll need to go ahead and mount it on your dashboard and use it. Luckily, there are plenty of mounts – most of them are universal now – that are available, and are actually fairly cheap. Here are some of the best ones on the market right now.

WizGear Universal Twist-lock Air vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder

This air vent mount actually gives you a bit more flexibility than most. This one allows you to adjust the angle easily, which is good if your air vents are a bit lower than you’d like your phone to be. But it does still do a good job at keeping your smartphone out of the way, but still easy to see for navigation and such.

Buy the WizGear Twist-Lock Air Vent Car Mount

TechMatte MagGrip Air Vent Magnetic Universal Car Mount

TechMatte here has a nice looking car mount for your air vent as well. This is actually a two-pack, so you can pick one up for your car and give the other to your significant other or something. It uses magnets to keep your phone in place, and it can hold virtually any smartphone, as long as it is under 7-inches, which most are these days.

Buy the TechMatte MagGrip Air Vent Car Mount

AUKEY Car Mount Air Vent Magnetic Phone Holder

This car mount from AUKEY is actually one of the better looking ones out there. It sports a metal frame which looks great, even though you won’t see it much when it’s in use anyways. The AUKEY Car Mount is also one of the cheaper ones on this list, coming in at $8. Like the others here, it does also sport magnets to keep your phone in place.

Buy the AUKEY Car Mount Phone Holder

Anker CD Slot Universal Phone Holder

Anker has a few different car mounts available, but this one is the most unique. This car mount actually uses your CD slot for mounting your smartphone. And since most people don’t use CD slots anymore, in their car, this is a good way to make it useful. This one does not use magnets to hold your phone in place, instead it uses adjustable arms to keep it in place. It’s still universal though, and it can be rotated to be used in landscape mode as well.

Buy the Anker CD Slot Universal Phone Holder

Mpow Air Vent Magnetic Car Phone Mount

Mpow also has a car phone mount available here this one uses the air vent to hold your phone in place, as well as magnets. It is big enough, and strong enough, to hold larger smartphones like the Huawei Mate 9, or the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, making it a great option. Not to mention the fact that this one is also being sold in a twin-pack, so you can get two car mounts together. Definitely nice to have.

Buy the Mpow Air Vent Magnetic Car Phone Mount

Mpow Car Phone Holder

Here’s a good option for those that would rather the mount use your dashboard than your air vent. This one has a arm that can be moved to be placed at the right angle for your convenience. This one also does not use magnets to keep your phone in place, but adjustable arms. So it is also still a universal car mount for smartphones.

Buy the Mpow Car Phone Holder

iOttie Easy One Touch Mini CD Slot Car Mount

Here’s another option for using the CD slot in your Car. iOttie has a pretty nice looking one here that also uses adjustable arms to hold your phone in place, instead of a magnet. Which is a pretty cool option, especially for those that might be worried that the magnets could damage their smartphone (even though it won’t).

Buy the iOttie Easy One Touch Mini CD Slot Car Mount

Ipow Long Arm Universal Windshield Dashboard Cell Phone Holder

This car mount attaches to your windshield, and has a pretty long arm which can be angled however you want, to make it more convenient to use your phone while your driving. This one also uses adjustable arms to keep your phone in place, rather than using magnets. Definitely a good idea, and it seems to work pretty well, not to mention it is still pretty cheap.

Buy the Ipow Long Arm Windshield Car Mount

Spigen Kuel Stealth Car Mount

This car mount here is “stealth” and that’s because it just sits out of the way when you aren’t using it. It doesn’t obstruct your view, nor look out of place, it’s literally stealth. To use it, just simply open it up and then place your phone inside, in landscape mode, and you’re good to go. It’s definitely a great car mount to pick up, if you aren’t going to use it all the time.

Buy the Spigen Kuel Stealth Car Mount

Spigen Kuel H36 Car Phone Mount

Here’s one more option from Spigen. This is their Kuel H36 car mount, which attaches to the dashboard and has a somewhat long arm that can be angled up or down to your liking. It’s a pretty nice looking car mount, that is actually wrapped in carbon fiber. it does work with most smartphones, and that’s because it does use magnets to hold devices in place.

Buy the Spigen Kuel H36 Car Phone Mount