Best Tech Gadgets Under $500 – June 2017

Now we’ve already highlighted some great tech under $100 and under $250 so far this month. Now it’s time to up the game a bit and check out some of the best tech under $500. These include TV’s, set-top boxes, smartphones and just about everything in between. There are some great products here that you may have heard of before, but also plenty that you likely haven’t.

Sony XAV-AX100

If you’ve been wanting to start using Android Auto, but don’t want to use it on just your smartphone, then the Sony XAV-AX100 is a great choice. It’s an aftermarket head unit that comes in at under $500 (actually under $400). It also does support Apple CarPlay as well as have satellite radio available for those that are Sirius XM fans.

TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

Roku users, this is the TV for you. This is the latest model from TCL and it’s a 55-inch 4K TV with HDR support, and it has Roku built right in. So you won’t need to purchase a separate Roku set-top box, or use one of those precious HDMI ports either. This TV is actually well under $500 which is pretty impressive for what you’re getting here.

Element 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition

If you’re a Fire TV user, then Element has you covered. This is its latest TV and it’s running on Amazon’s Fire TV platform. This is the 43-inch model, but there is also a 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch versions available, but they are not under $500. These are all in 4K and do also offer up HDR support, so you’re getting the latest tech in this TV, which is important.

Amazon Echo Show

Amazon has finally released an Echo with a display. Now you can do so much more with Alexa. This includes watching movies on the Echo Show, you can also watch video from your cameras around your home or office (even when you aren’t home), and much more. The Echo Show is a great product from Amazon, and it only launched this week.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is one of the best Chromebooks on the market right now and it just barely made it in under $500. It sports the Intel Core m3 processor which isn’t the most powerful thing out there, but for a Chromebook it’ll offer plenty of power for your needs. There’s also 64GB of storage included, which is also more than you’ll likely need, since Chromebooks store everything in the cloud.

Nest Cam IQ

The Nest Cam IQ is basically the Nest Cam on steroids, and it is a bit more expensive. It comes in at $299, or you can get two for $498. This one offers a 12-megapixel sensor which can record in 4K, making it easier to help police catch the person that broke into your home, or something. The Nest Cam IQ is a great way to keep an eye on your kids or your home when you aren’t home, since you can check it out when you are not home, via the app on your smartphone.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV

Typically called the best Android TV set-top box (although it’s really the only one available), the NVIDIA SHIELD TV is another great product and it’s just $200. It offers support for 4K as well as HDR content, and it also has the Google Assistant Built-in. this means that you can use your remote to ask the Google Assistant to play something on Netflix like Stranger Things.

Moto G5 Plus

This is a fantastic smartphone for under $500, actually it’s under $300. And if you get the version from Amazon with lockscreen ads, it’s closer to under $200. The Moto G5 Plus comes in two variants, one with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Obviously the 4GB/64GB is the better one (the other really shouldn’t even be an option). It’s a great phone and definitely a steal for this price.

Nikon D3400 w/ AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR

The Nikon D3400 is a great first camera for many people, and it’s under $500 with its own kit lens. Which is a 18-55mm lens with a f/3.5 aperture. It’s not the best lens available, but it is a pretty decent one, and should work for most people that are getting started. This is an entry-level DSLR, so you’re not going to get the same level of pictures that you would out of a Nikon D7100 or D300.

