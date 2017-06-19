Best Tech & Gadgets Under $250 – June 2017

There are some great products out there, as well as some cool ones, that are under $250. This includes things like tablets, smart thermostats, smart lights, smartwatches, fitness trackers and much more. These are items that won’t really break the bank, but if you are looking for something a bit cheaper, you can check out our Best Tech & Gadgets under $100 from earlier this month.

SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick 256GB

Need some extra storage for your smartphone? This wireless stick is great, from SanDisk. It can connect to your smartphone, laptop or really anything that has a WiFi connection. It also sports 256GB of storage, which is great for storing your photos, videos, music and so much more. Not to mention it is a pretty small stick, and can easily fit in your pocket with ease.

Buy the SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick 256GB

WD 4TB Blue USB 3.0 My Passport Portable External Hard Drive

Continuing with storage, we have a great option here from Western Digital. This one offers a ton more storage than the option above. Its capacity is a whopping 4TB, which is plenty of storage for most people, and you’ll be able to store everything on this external hard drive, which is portable so you can pop it in your bag with you and take it wherever you go.

Buy the WD My Passport 4TB Hard Drive

Moto G5 Plus

The Moto G5 Plus is a great smartphone to pick up, and this is the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model that’s under $250 right now. That’s a great buy for anyone that needs a decent amount of storage, at a low price. The Moto G5 Plus has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, with the Snapdragon 626 inside and a 3000mAh battery that is non-removable. It also has a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage.

Buy the Moto G5 Plus

Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

With many smartphones opting for removing the headphone jack, this pair of headphones is definitely worth looking at. It’s Sony’s Extra Bass headphones, which offer some pretty great sounding music, with plenty of bass. But on top of that, they are also wireless, and can last around 10-12 hours on a charge.

Buy the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

Fitbit Charge 2

The Fitbit Charge 2 is the company’s high-end fitness tracker, although not a full smartwatch like the Blaze. The Charge 2 sports a heart rate sensor, so you are able to really see how far you are taking your workouts. But on top of that, it also has a removable band, so you can opt for the color your want, or quickly swap it out when the band breaks.

Buy the Fitbit Charge 2

Withings Body

This is Withings scale, called Withings Body. It’s the cheaper of the lineup from Withings, but it still measures plenty. Not only does it measure your weight, but it also measures your body fat percentage, lean muscle, bone mass and your water weight. Giving you a good idea of how you are coming along with your diet and such. It’s super easy to setup, and definitely worth grabbing if you are serious about getting fit.

Buy the Withings Body

TP-Link Deco M5 Wi-Fi system (Pack of 3)

This one is barely under the $250 limit here, but it’s definitely worth picking up. It’s a mesh WiFi system from TP-Link. The Deco M5 consists of 3 routers that you can scatter around your house, and it will cover up to a 4,500 square-foot house with WiFi. Definitely good for getting through those thick walls, especially in older homes. TP-Link has made it dead simple to setup as well, all through the Deco App.

Buy the TP-Link Deco M5

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console – Uncharted 4 Bundle

The Sony PlayStation 4 Slim is a good one that’s under $250 as well. This is the Uncharted 4 bundle, which also comes with a controller. This is the Slim model which means it does not play in 4K, but it does do up to 1080p resolution. It also has 500GB of storage, which should be enough for most people, but some may need more storage.

Buy the PlayStation 4 Slim

Razer DeathAdder Elite

Need a new gaming mouse? The Razer DeathAdder Elite is definitely worth taking a look at. It’s well under the $250 limit and actually comes in closer to around $60. This is not a wireless mouse, but it is wired. Which means it’ll have less latency than some of the other gaming mice out there right now.

Buy the Razer DeathAdder Elite

Denon HEOS 1 HS2 Wireless Speaker

The Denon HEOS 1 HS2 Wireless Speaker brings in high-resolution audio at a pretty low price. It looks and acts a lot like a SONOS PLAY:1 but it is a bit cheaper. This one actually comes in at under $200, making it a great speaker to add to your collection. The Denon HEOS 1 HS2 is a great speaker to pick up and experience some incredible sound.

Buy the Denon HEOS 1 HS2