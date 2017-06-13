Best Tech & Gadgets Under $100 – June 2017

There are plenty of great tech available for under $100. Whether it’s a Bluetooth speaker, a fitness tracker, or perhaps a soundbar for your TV, there’s plenty available under $100, even though it doesn’t go as far as it used too. We’ve rounded up the best tech under $100 here, and there are plenty of goodies, and these will make great gifts for any tech fiend.

Amazon Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is well under $100, coming in at $50 normally, and it offers a ton. It is a speaker, although the speaker isn’t that great, but you can connect a speaker via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm cable. Most people buy the Echo Dot for the smart assistant that is built inside, Alexa. Amazon’s Alexa can do all sorts of things, including controlling your smart home, ordering pizza from Dominos and Pizza Hut or even ordering you an Uber. And Alexa is getting better and better.

Anker SoundCore Boost

This speaker is brand new from Anker, it’s the SoundCore Boost and as you’d expect, it offers some pretty loud audio. It also has Anker’s own BassUp technology, which provides some pretty booming bass. It’s a small speaker, it is portable after all, but it can still fill an entire room with sound. Additionally, it offers up some incredible battery life. Anker touts that it can last around 12 hours, or 250 songs, which is pretty impressive for the 20W of audio this outputs and its size.

Sony HT-CT80 Soundbar Home Speaker

Sony’s soundbar here barely comes in under $100, but it does. This soundbar is great for those that are wanting a bit more sound, or better sound out of their home entertainment setup. It has a 2.1-channel soundbar, and also a wired subwoofer that can really blow you away. All told, it can output around 80W of power. That should make for a pretty impressive movie night the next time you decide to stay in and watch a movie, instead of heading to the theater.

Fitbit Flex 2

Now, the Fitbit Flex 2 is currently on sale for $59, but it is normally under $99 so it does still fit the criteria here. This is one of the smaller fitness bands from Fitbit, and it can actually track your swimming. It’s the only band from Fitbit that can right now. It can also track your steps and calories burned as expected. Not to mention tracking your sleep. The Fitbit Flex 2 has battery life that can last around 5-7 days, this all depends on how often you sync it with your phone or computer.

LIFX Z

The LIFX Z is the company’s LED strip that can be controlled via the app on your smartphone. It does not need a starter kit at all, so for under $100, you can add these LED’s to your home and really make things a bit more colorful. Most people put these behind their TV and light up the wall behind it, which looks really nice. LIFX is compatible with the usual smart assistants, Google Assistant, Alexa and Apple’s Siri. LIFX does also have A19 and BR30 bulbs available to add to your setup.

Logitech MX Master 2S

This is Logitech’s brand new high-end mouse, it’s the MX Master 2S. The successor to the very popular MX Master. The key improvement that Logitech did with this mouse, was to add flow. This means that users are able to seamlessly switch between computers with different operating systems. It can still connect up to 3 devices without having to forget one. But now when switching from Windows to a MacBook, the experience is a bit smoother and faster.

Eufy BodySense Smart Scale

If you’re looking to lose some weight, or even just lose some fat and build some muscle, this smart scale from Eufy is worth looking at. It’s much cheaper than other scales on the market, and actually provides a lot more information. The BodySense Smart Scale can provide your fat percentage, muscle, water weight and so much more. It also syncs with the Eufy Life app on your smartphone (Android and iOS) through Bluetooth, so your phone will need to be nearby to work.

WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive

Pick up an external hard drive to store all of your important documents. This way you’re safe if something happens and your computer crashes. You also won’t need to worry about the cloud getting hacked. The WD Elements external hard drive here has a 2TB capacity, which is plenty for most people. Additionally, it uses USB 3.0, so that it offers some pretty fast transfer and syncing speeds.

Urbanears Plattan ADV Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Now Urbanears here is not well-known for their incredible audio quality, but they are well-known for providing comfortable headphones, in colorful styles and at a decent price. This pair of wireless on-ear headphones are under $100, and definitely a good pick seeing as most smartphones are beginning to drop that headphone jack. These are available in a ton of colors and designs, Urbanears touts that the battery life on these are about 8-10 hours.

Roku Premiere+

This is Roku’s high-end streaming device, the Premiere+. It supports both 4K and HDR, so if you have a newer TV that supports both, it’s definitely a good set-top box to pick up. On the Roku platform, there are over 100,000 channels (or apps) available for streaming different content. This includes Google Play Movies, DIRECTV NOW, Sling TV, YouTube, Hulu, Netflix and many more. The unique part about Roku is the fact that the remote actually has a headphone jack, allowing you to watch TV without disturbing others that might be at home, or sleeping.

