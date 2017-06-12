Best Sony Xperia XZ Premium Accessories – June 2017

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the company’s latest high-end smartphone, featuring a 4K display, along with a Snapdragon 835 inside keeping things nice and fast. The Xperia XZ Premium is now available in the US and other key Sony markets. So those that are picking up this smartphone, you’ll want to find some good accessories for your new smartphone. We’ve rounded up the best Xperia XZ Premium accessories available, so let’s check them out.

Buy the Sony Xperia XZ Premium – Luminous Chrome, Deepsea Black

J&D Shock Resistant Protective TPU Slim Case

J&D have a pretty good case available for the Xperia XZ Premium. This is a TPU case, which will cover the Xperia XZ Premium and keep it protected, while still showing off the iconic Sony design of the smartphone. It’s shock resistant, which means it can take a drop, although it’s still not recommended to drop your phone, as you never know what could happen to it.

Buy the J&D Shock Resistant Protective TPU Slim Case

J&D Premium HD Clear Film Shield Screen Protector

J&D does also have a screen protector available for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. This is a three-pack of screen protectors, and it offers some much needed protection for that display. It’s not a tempered glass screen protector, but it is made from high-quality Japanese PET film which makes it cheaper, but not as great. Still good enough to do its job though.

Buy the J&D Clear Screen Protector

MoKo Flexible TPU

Perhaps a clear case isn’t quite your style, here we have a black case from MoKo which looks great on the Xperia XZ Premium. This case will provide protection while also keeping the Xperia XZ Premium looking stunning. It does have the usual openings for the camera, flash and such. Additionally, it has a lip over the display to keep it from getting damaged.

Buy the MoKo Flexible TPU

WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount

Whether you want to mount your phone for Android Auto, navigation or just streaming music, the WizGear universal car mount is a great one to check out for your Xperia XZ Premium. It’s a universal car mount, so it will work, and it connects to your car’s air vent to hold your phone in place.

Buy the WizGear Car Mount

Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

Need a good pair of headphones for your brand new smartphone? The Sony XB950B1’s are some of the best around. These are the company’s Extra Bass headphones which are also wireless. These connect with your smartphone over Bluetooth, and Sony also has an app available for controlling the bass of the headphones, so you can tune it to your liking.

Buy the Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

AUKEY USB Wall Charger with Dual Ports

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium supports Quick Charge 3.0 and this charger from AUKEY has two Quick Charge 3.0 ports. Allowing users to charge smartphones like the Xperia XZ Premium pretty quickly. You can get a 80% charge in about 35 minutes, which is pretty incredible. Quick Charge 3.0 is also backwards compatible with other smartphones.

Buy the AUKEY USB Wall Charger with Dual Ports

Anker Quick Charge 3.0 63W 5-Port USB Wall Charger

Need a few more ports? Anker has you covered here. This is its 5-port USB wall charger, which offers Quick Charge 3.0 in two of its ports, and then their PowerIQ technology in the other three – which is still quick charging up to 2.4A. It’s a great wall charger to pick up for those that have a lot of devices that need to be charged on a regular basis.

Buy the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 5-Port USB Wall Charger

KMASHI 10000mAh Portable Power Bank

This battery pack isn’t a Quick Charge 3.0 battery pack, but it will still charge your device pretty quickly. Coming in with 2.4A charging, the KMASHI 10000mAh Portable Power Bank is a great one to grab. It will charge up the Xperia XZ Premium about 2-3 times before it needs a recharge itself, which is pretty good.

Buy the KMASHI 10000mAh Portable Power Bank

Tronsmart 27W Dual USB Car Charger

This is probably the most future-proof car charger available right now. It offers quick charging, and it also has USB-A and USB-C. So whether your phone has USB-C (like the Xperia XZ Premium does) or if it has Micro USB or even Lightning, you’ll be good to use this car charger from Tronsmart. It does 27W of output as well.

Buy the Tronsmart 27W Dual USB Car Charger