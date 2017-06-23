Best Smartwatches Buyers Guide – June 2017

Smartwatches might not be for everyone but they’re steadily gaining more and more popularity, and why shouldn’t they with the list of great options out there that just seems to be growing. Of course the number of smartwatch options will be a lot bigger towards the end of the year when many of the ones that were announced during CES actually launch, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any good options out there now. On the contrary there’s plenty of awesome choices, all with their own style and all of them plenty capable of being an extension for your smartphone. With that, here’s ten of our picks for the best smartwatches this month.

Motorola Moto 360 2nd Gen.

Kicking off this list is the Moto 360 2nd Gen. and not just because it’s the least likable watch, but simply because it’s start to get a bit dated at this point. That said it’s still a great Android Wear smartwatch option and features some really great style, and although you can’t pick this up from the Moto Maker anymore there are still some personalization options as there are varied styles available from other retailers.

Wear24

The Wear24 watch was on last month’s list and while you can only get it at Verizon wireless, it still runs on Android Wear 2.0 and appeals to the mainstream consumer who wants a somewhat more normal looking smartwatch. It’s LTE compatible so you can use it even when not connected to Wi-Fi or a Bluetooth connection to your phone, which makes it a viable option for those who may want a smartwatch that keeps them from having to rely on their smartphone to use the watch to its full capabilities.

ZTE Quartz

ZTE’s Quartz Android Wear smartwatch launched a little bit earlier this year and is currently available at T-Mobile, making this a similar offering to the Wear24 for Verizon customers. Since this is Android Wear 2.0 the software side of things isn’t going to be any different than other Android Wear smartwatches, but the nice thing about the ZTE Quartz and it’s T-Mobile availability is that consumers have the option to buy it out right, or break it up into monthly payments with their cellphone bill.

Nixon Mission

The Nixon Mission may not be one of the cheapest Android Wear smartwatches available but it does have a rugged build quality to it that makes it perfect for anyone who needs a piece of tech they don’t necessarily have to worry about. The chunkier body of the watch along with the sturdier materials make it able to withstand life’s unplanned accidents, and it’s waterproof and has Android Wear 2.0, just like many of the watches on this list will.

Fossil Q Marshal Gen. 2

Fossil is an easily recognizable brand and the 2nd Generation of the Q Marshal exemplifies that brand pretty well. A stainless steel watch body and accompanying leather strap help to give the Fossil Q Marshal 2nd Gen. a normalized and more traditional look while still providing smart capabilities thanks to the Android Wear 2.0 software and staying true to Fossil’s style. As an added benefit it’s easily compatible with all of Fossil’s 22mm watch straps so you’re not necessarily stuck with the one that comes with the watch.

ASUS ZenWatch 3

If you’re looking for one of the most stylish smartwatches around, look no further than the ASUS ZenWatch 3. Not only does it run on Android Wear 2.0 now, but it also has a slightly slimmer form factor than many of the other smartwatches out there. It’s three crown buttons also give it a bit more functionality and make it easier to use, plus like most of the options out there it has interchangeable watch straps.

Huawei Watch 2

Announced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress 2017, the Huawei Watch 2 was one of the first smartwatches to hit the market that came with Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. Though it comes in two versions, the Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic, both feature the same software, as well as NFC capabilities so it’s able to make use of the Android Pay support that comes along with Android Wear 2.0. The Huawei Watch 2 also comes with a heart rate sensor, and it’s water and dust resistant so it’s perfect for those who might want something to keep track of data during exercise.

LG Watch Style

The LG Watch Style was the first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch and it has a much more traditional a minimalist look to it than most of the other options. It’s compatible with the MODE straps that you can pick up from Google so you don’t have to stick with the strap that comes with the watch. You’re giving up NFC here which means you’re also giving up Android Pay with this option, but it’s also a bit cheaper than those which do support Android Pay.

LG Watch Sport

The LG Watch Sport definitely seems to be a favorite of the Android Wear community and it’s easy to see why. It comes with pretty much everything you could want in a smartwatch. It has the newest software with Android Wear 2.0, it’s dust and water resistant so you can wear it during exercise or even in the rain, and it has NFC so it can be used for Android Pay making this a great tool if you use Android Pay often enough. It also comes in a couple of different colors, though sadly you can’t replace the straps on it.

Samsung Gear S3

Rounding out the list is the Samsung Gear S3. This comes in the Frontier and Classic models, and while this doesn’t run on Android Wear it’s still one of the most stylish and most capable smartwatches out there thanks in part to its recent software updates that have added in more capabilities. It doesn’t support Android Pay but it does support Samsung Pay which allows you to use the mobile payments in more places, so that’s a huge benefit over the Android Wear options, and it has GPS built-in, a heart rate sensor, and the rotating dial making navigation through the watch menus a breeze.