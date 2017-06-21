Best OnePlus 5 Accessories – June 2017

The OnePlus 5 is now official, and it’s up for pre-order on OnePlus’ website. Now that you’ve bought your new phone, it’s time to take a look at some new cases, screen protectors, USB-C cables, chargers and other accessories for OnePlus’ latest smartphone. We’ve rounded up the best accessories available for the OnePlus 5, below.

TaoTronics 16W Rock Portable Stereo Wireless Speaker

A Bluetooth speaker is a great buy for a new smartphone, as it typically offers better and louder sound than the built-in speaker on the OnePlus 5. And this one from TaoTronics is definitely a good choice. It’s a 16W speaker, and it also offers up 24 hours of battery life. Plenty for keeping the party going for quite some time.

ICONIC Braided USB Type C Charging Cable

The OnePlus 5 has a USB-C connector, which means you’ll likely need to get new cables for charging your new smartphone. And this one from ICONIC is definitely worth checking out. Seeing as it is a braided cable, it’s going to be way more durable than any of the other cables out there on the market right now. On top of that, this is a 6.6-foot long cable, which is really nice to have.

Original OnePlus Dash Charge USB-C Cable and Charger

OnePlus debuted Dash Charge with the OnePlus 3 last year, and it’s back again on the OnePlus 5. So what’s wrong with picking up an extra Dash Charge charger and cable? This way you can have one at work and one at home, for those times when you need to top off before heading home or heading out for the evening.

iVoler Quick Charge 3.0 USB Type C Adaptive Fast Charging Car Charger





The OnePlus 5 does technically support Quick Charge 3.0, although it’s not as fast as Dash Charge. And this car charger from iVoler does indeed support Quick Charge 3.0, allowing you to quickly charge up your device while you’re on the road. It has a USB-A slot available for you to plug in a device using a USB-C connector, micro USB or Lightning.

Sony MDRXB650BT/B Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones

Because who needs a headphone jack? These headphones from Sony are Bluetooth ones, which means you don’t need to worry about a cable. But you do have to worry about battery life. Luckily these will last you around 10-12 hours on a charge, which is pretty average, but still good. These are part of Sony’s Extra Bass lineup, which means they offer some booming bass, great for those that listen to music with loads of bass.

AUKEY USB Wall Charger

It never hurts to pick up a spare wall charger for your smartphone, whether it’s to take it traveling with you, or have at the office. This wall charger is a Quick Charge 3.0 charger, so it’ll charge up the OnePlus 5 and other smartphones pretty quickly. Unfortunately, it is just a single port USB charger, but it is a quick one, so that’s worth picking up alone.

Beats Pill+

This is another great option for a Bluetooth speaker, it’s the Beats Pill+. This one offers up 12 hours of battery life, via continuous playback. It also offers some incredible size, compared to its size, which is definitely impressive. And as is the case with most of Beats products, it does offer some incredible bass when playing music. Especially good for playing loads of hip hop or rap.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay M5 Wireless Speaker

This is a more premium wireless speaker, and it’s not a Bluetooth speaker seeing as it works over wireless. It also offers a pretty interesting design, which would look good on a book shelf in your home or office. Since this is a Bang & Olufsen speaker, it does offer some great audio with crisp mids and highs and deep lows. It does also have Chromecast built in, so you are able to quickly and easily stream from your smartphone to the Beoplay M5 over WiFi – Airplay and DLNA also supported.

Withings Steel HR

Wanting to get in shape, or just be a bit more active? The Withings Steel HR is definitely a good fitness tracker to pick up. This one offers up to 25 days of battery life. It also tracks just about everything, including your sleep. It will also track your heart rate, so it’s easy to see how you’re doing during your workouts and see how much further you can push yourself.

Jaybird X3

The Jaybird X3 is a great pair of headphones to take with you to the gym. These are sweat-resistant, so they can take a pretty long gym session without any issues. These are also Bluetooth, so you don’t need to worry about a headphone jack. The Jaybird X3’s feature around 10-12 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is pretty good for a pair of earbuds (less room for battery than a larger pair of headphones).

Mpow Air Vent Magnetic Car Phone Mount

This car mount is going to be great for mounting your phone in the car. It uses magnets to hold the OnePlus 5 – or really any smartphone – in place. It attaches to your air vent too, so it’s down and out of the way of viewing the road in front of you, like it should be. Mpow actually sells these in pairs, so here you are getting two car mounts for a pretty low price, definitely nice to see.

Anker PowerLine+ C to C 2.0 cable

Here’s another USB-C cable, this time from Anker. This is a USB-C to USB-C cable, and it’s also 6-feet long. It’s part of the PowerLine+ series which features a braided cable. This makes it one of the more durable cables out there, and actually, Anker says that this is the most durable cable available on the market. So that means it definitely won’t break, even if your kids or pets mess around with it.

Spigen Kuel Stealth Car Mount

This one of the best selling (of all time) car mounts on Amazon, the Spigen Kuel Stealth car mount, and that’s because it’s the simplest to use and it works well. This car mount can only mount in landscape, but it also folds down, so that when it’s not in use, it’s not in the way obstructing your view of the road. Definitely an important thing these days.

