Best Moto Z2 Play Accessories – June 2017

The Moto Z2 Play is currently Motorola’s latest flagship smartphone, even though it focuses more on battery than on performance. It’s still a great smartphone and it’s under $500. Meaning that it’s going to be pretty popular as well. The Moto Z2 Play is available at Verizon and will be sold unlocked in the next few weeks, so it’s time to check out some of the best accessories available for the Moto Z2 Play. This includes screen protectors, cases and so much more.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The Moto Z2 Play gets a tempered glass screen protector from Supershieldz, and actually this is a two-pack. So if for some reason you need to remove the screen protector, you’ll have another one that you can slap right back onto the device. A tempered glass screen protector is great as it looks great but also feels nice under your finger, instead of the usual plastic that most screen protectors use.

E-outfit Slim Concise TPU Soft Shell

E-outfit has a pretty barebones case here for the Moto Z2 Play. It’s a thin TPU bumper-style case for the device. It won’t provide as much protection as something like an OtterBox case, but it will keep the Moto Z2 Play protected better than if it were in no case. So there’s that. It’s available in blue, which looks pretty nice actually.

CHOETECH USB A to USB C Cable

USB-C has become pretty standard these days, but if your last phone did not use a USB-C cable, you may need to buy some new ones, and Choetech has a nice set of three here. These are all braided cables, which means that you’ll be able to use these for years, as they are far more durable than the others on the market right now.

Anker Fast Wireless Charger Charging Pad

The Moto Z2 Play does indeed support wireless charging, a bit of a surprise since this is a metal phone (although not impossible). You will need to use the Moto Style Shell for this to work though, and luckily that comes with the purchase of the Moto Z2 Play, so there’s that. With this wireless charger, you’ll be getting fast charging speeds, although not quite Quick Charge 3.0 speeds, but still fairly fast.

Logitech ZeroTouch

This is a car mount from Logitech, and since it uses magnets, it will work with any smartphone (not just the Moto Z2 Play). It attaches to the air vent in your car to keep your phone out of the way. It also has Alexa included, so you can attach your phone and then start using Amazon’s Alexa to get stuff done or ask it questions while you’re on the road.

AUKEY CC-S1 Car Charger

This is one of the most popular car chargers on Amazon, and it has been for quite a while now. It’s because it has a flush fit, so that it looks like your car has built-in USB ports even though it doesn’t. The AUKEY CC-S1 is not a Quick Charging car charger, but it does output at 2.4A, and there are two ports available, so both the driver and the passenger can charge at the same time. Not to mention it’s pretty cheap.

Anker PowerDrive Speed 2

Here’s another entry from Anker, and its the PowerDrive Speed 2. This is another car charger, but unlike the one above, this one supports Quick Charge 3.0 on both ports. Since the Moto Z2 Play does support Quick Charge 3.0, it’s definitely worth getting a car charger that does too. That way when you get to your destination, your phone is fully charged.

Cimo [Matte] Premium Slim Protective Cover

This is another very, very popular case that is made for plenty of smartphones these days. It’s from Cimo and its the Matte protective cover, which looks great on the back of the Moto Z2 Play. It does cover the Pogo pins on the back, which is expected, since you can’t use any Moto Mods with the case on the device anyways.

ESR Magnetic Air Vent Phone Holder

This is also a air vent car mount for your smartphone, but the difference here is that it can be articulated into any angle (for the most part) so it can be done to your liking, which is also pretty important when you think about it. As not every car’s vents are angled the same way or at the same height.

Cowin E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-ear Stereo Headphones

These headphones from Cowin are also some of the best selling headphones on Amazon right now. These are wireless and offer some great battery life, around 30 hours of playtime. It offers 40mm drivers in each side, to bring out some pretty impressive sound from the headphones. These also have active noise cancellation, which is going to be great for traveling, whether by train or by plane.

