Best Huawei Mate 9 Cases – June 2017

The Huawei Mate 9 is currently Huawei’s high-end flagship that’s available in the US. It’s a great smartphone, with a 5.9-inch display, dual Leica-branded cameras and a pretty large 4000mAh battery. It’s a great smartphone, that’s running Android Nougat, but it can get dented and scratched fairly easily. This is because it’s made of metal. So that means that users will want to put a case on their Mate 9. And we’ve rounded up the best cases available for the Huawei Mate 9.

Remex Ultra Thin Luxury TPU Shell

This one here is a rather interesting looking case for the Huawei Mate 9. It’s the Remex Ultra Thin Luxury TPU Shell, and as the name states, it looks like a rather nice case, but it is just a TPU case. This means that it won’t be as protective as something like an Otterbox, but it will protect the Huawei Mate 9 from most drops and falls, which is always nice to see.

Buy the Remex Ultra Thin Luxury TPU Shell

Spigen Rugged Armor

The Spigen Rugged Armor is a thin, yet protective case for the Huawei Mate 9. It’s made of silicon, so it looks great and also feels great in the hand. Since the Huawei Mate 9 is already pretty slippery, it’s great that the Rugged Armor case from Spigen does add a bit of grip to the Huawei Mate 9. It will also protect the Mate 9 from drops, since it does protect the front of the screen.

Buy the Spigen Rugged Armor

AVIDET Soft Gel TPU Silicone Case Cover

The AVIDET TPU case here is another great option for the Huawei Mate 9. It is a clear TPU case which means that it’s going to allow you to still show off the beauty that is the Huawei Mate 9, while still protecting it from the accidental drop or fall. It’ll also keep dirt and dust out of the device, which is always nice.

Buy the AVIDET Soft Gel TPU Silicone Case

Ranyi [Carbon Fiber Series]

This one looks a bit like the Spigen Rugged Armor case we listed earlier, it has a carbon fiber look to it, which is actually quite nice. Additionally, it is a hybrid case, making it great for those that want something that will give you protection without making it all that bulky. Definitely a nice option for new Huawei Mate 9 owners.

Buy the Ranyi Carbon Fiber Series

TopAce Super Slim Frosted Shield Shell Cover

This is another TPU cover for the Huawei Mate 9, it’s not actually frost even though the name says it is. It’s actually a black TPU case for the Huawei Mate 9. Of course the important thing with this case is the fact that it will protect your smartphone from any drops that may happen.

Buy the TopAce Super Slim Cover

Ringke FUSION Tough TPU Bumper

If you’re dead set on getting a clear TPU case for your Huawei Mate 9, then here is another great option for you to check out. This is the Tough TPU Bumper from Ringke FUSION, who is also fairly popular among cases these days. This is a great case to pick up as it is shockproof, so that any drops that should happen, your device will be fully protected.

Buy the Ringke FUSION Tough TPU Bumper

TUDIA Slim-Fit HEAVY DUTY

Even though this is a “slim fit” case, it is also a pretty good case at protecting your Huawei Mate 9. This is a pretty boring look, but it does provide plenty of protection for your Huawei Mate 9, and that’s what really matters when talking about buying a case for a new smartphone. It does protect that display as well, with a lip over the display.

Buy the TUDIA Slim-Fit HEAVY DUTY

Vinve Ultra Slim Hard Cover

This hard cover case for the Huawei Mate 9 actually won’t give you a whole lot of protection, but it will give you some grip so that it doesn’t fall our of your hand. But also it’ll give you a built-in stand, which is great for watching media on the Huawei Mate 9, and with it having such a large 5.9-inch display, it’s definitely worth getting this case for that stand.

Buy the Vinve Ultra Slim Hard Cover