Best Chromebooks – June 2017

A month rarely passes now where new Chromebooks are not either announced or made available. Which is a sign of the strength of the Chromebook market, as well as great news for consumers, as those interested in buying a new Chromebook have never had more options to choose from. Another aspect that is clear, is that the market is now starting to diverge more. So while Chromebooks used to be fairly similar, and priced similarly, that has now changed. The Chromebook selection has never been more varied or more fruitful. So whether you are looking for something high-end with all the bells and whistles, or an affordable and entry-level option, there are plenty of Chromebooks on offer for you. Here are our top 10 best Chromebook picks for June, 2017.

10. ASUS Chromebook Flip

When it comes to Chromebooks, the ASUS Chromebook Flip has proved to be a long-standing staple offering. While it is small and compact (maybe too small for some), it has managed to maintain its position as a go-to Chromebook for many users. So for those looking for the absolute smallest Chromebook experience, the Chromebook Flip is the one to go for. To put its size into perspective, the Chromebook Flip’s display comes in at only 10.1-inches which makes it much more comparable in size to a tablet than a Chromebook. Although one of the issues with this Chromebook is that in spite of its age, it has consistently remained above the $200 price marker. But not anymore, as it is currently available priced at only $199 which makes it an even more attractive purchase right now.

As for the specs, besides the 10.1-inch display with a 1280 x 800 resolution, the Chromebook Flip comes loaded with either 2GB or 4GB RAM, either 16GB or 32GB storage, and a Rockchip (RK3288) processor.

9. Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131

In contrast, the Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131 has continually being priced in line for those who want a cheaper Chromebook option. As a result this one routinely can be found below the $200 marker. Which is the same this month with the Chromebook 11 currently costing about $170. For that price, this is a great little option. It is a traditional Chromebook and so does not come with any major or clear selling points, but does look to offer a reliable and solid Chromebook experience. Acer has become known for its Chromebook design and while this Chromebook is one of the cheaper Acer options, it will perform to a good degree, and offers great value at this price point.

In terms of the specs, the Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131 employs the help of an 11.6-inch display along with a 1366 x 768 resolution. In addition, the Chromebook comes loaded with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and an Intel Celeron (N2840) processor.

8. Lenovo 100s Chromebook



The Lenovo 100S Chromebook is another option aimed squarely at those looking for an entry-level Chromebook and in many ways directly competes with the previous Acer option. In fact, most of the time, the decision of whether to go for this Lenovo option or the previous Acer one comes down to the price. While they are both available consistently under $200 they do vary month to month and this month sees the 100s Chromebook coming in that little bit cheaper at $159. Which makes this an ideal option for those new to Chromebooks, or those simply looking for an additional unit.

As for the specs, most of what the 100s Chromebook offers is identical to the Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131, including an 11.6-inch display along with a 1366 x 768 resolution. As well as 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and an Intel Celeron (N2840) processor.

7. Samsung Chromebook 3

Right now, Samsung has two main Chromebooks available (technically three), the more high-profile option appears further down the list. However, the Samsung Chromebook 3 is not one to be overlooked. While it does not come with the same bells and whistles that the other Samsung option does, this one is all about providing a reliable and stable Chromebook experience, at an affordable price. This one is available in two different RAM configuration and to put the price into perspective, the cheaper model is currently available for about $145. Making it the cheapest Chromebook on the list this month.

As for the specs, both models come equipped with an 11.6-inch display along with a 1366 x 768 resolution. Both models also come equipped with 16GB storage, and an Intel Celeron N3050 processor. Meaning the only real difference is the RAM count, with the cheaper model coming with 2GB RAM and the higher up model coming with 4GB RAM.

6. Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

The Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook is one of the newest Chromebooks to become available and looks to offer a typical Chromebook experience, housed within a body that is built to last. So if you are in the market for a decent-performing Chromebook, which can withstand the knocks and bangs that happen during daily usage, this one is worth checking out. It even comes with a waterproof keyboard, so spills directly on the Chromebook are protected against. Add to that a 360-degree rotating hinge and this becomes quite the good and versatile Chromebook. As for the price, this is not the cheapest Chromebook available, as it does cost $279.99 to buy. However, for the price, it is a solid option and especially good for students and younger users.

In terms of the specs, the Flex 11 Chromebook features an 11.6-inch display along with a 1366 x 768 resolution. Inside, the Flex 11 packs in 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a MediaTek 8173C processor (clocking at 2.10 GHz).

5. Lenovo ThinkPad 13

The Lenovo ThinkPad 13 is the third Lenovo Chromebook to make the list this month, and while this is an older model compared to the Flex 11, it is a slightly better Chromebook. It is not quite as durable as the Flex 11, but what it loses in durability, it makes up for in style. Making this a much more attractive option. In addition, the ThinkPad 13 also comes with a larger screen, thanks to the inclusion of a 13.3-inch display, although the resolution is the same as the Flex 11 – 1366 x 768.

In terms of the rest of the specs, this one also comes with 4GB RAM and 16GB storage. Although unlike the Flex 11, the processor in play here is an Intel Celeron 3855U. As for the price, the Lenovo ThinkPad 13 can currently be picked up for just over $200. Which is a great price for this Chromebook.

4. Acer Chromebook R 13

Another recurring Chromebook on this list is the Acer Chromebook R 13. This is another one which looks to offer portability, although without compromising on style. So while this is an attractive looking and slim Chromebook, it is also one which comes equipped with a rotating hinge. Allowing the Chromebook R 13 to be used in a number of positions and able to adapt to different user environments. However, that combination of style and performance does not come cheap, with this being one of the more higher-priced items. For instance, right now it is available for $389.99. So while pricey, it is a very good Chromebook for the money.

As for the specs, the Chromebook R 13 features a 13.3-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. As well as 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a MediaTek (MT8173C) quad-core processor.

3. Acer Chromebook 14

From one Acer model to another, the Chromebook 14 is somewhat comparable to Chromebook R 13. For instance, they both offer a similar design and a more attractive outer shell. Likewise, the software experience is largely identical (as is the case with most Chromebooks), and their general specs are also largely in line with one another. Where they do differ though is that the Chromebook 14 offers a more traditional design, compared to the more flexible design on offer with the Chromebook R 13. That said, the display on this one is larger, coming in at 14-inches (maintaining the same 1920 x 1080 resolution), which further adds to its appeal as a traditional laptop-alternative. The other benefit of the Chromebook 14 is that it is cheaper than the Chromebook R 13 and can often be picked up for under $300. So unless you really need a rotating hinge, then this is the better option to go for.

Besides the 14-inch FHD display, the Acer Chromebook 14 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and an Intel Celeron N3160 processor.

2. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

Ever since the release of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302, this one has been right up at the top of this list and is likely to remain here for quite some time. This is not only one of the newer Chromebooks to come through, but is also one of the better ones. This is of course, the next-generation model to the original Chromebook Flip, but sees a number of upgrades that will specifically appeal to those who found issues with the original model. The display being a prime example, as while the original Flip comes with a 10.1-inch display, this new model comes loaded with a 12.5-inch display. Likewise, the resolution has been bumped up to 1920 x 1080. This is all while maintaining the same ‘Flip’ mantra of being ultra-portable with the new model also equipped with a rotating hinge.

The rest of the specs have seen little upgrade from the original model as the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 comes packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and an Intel Core processor. Although, one notable area of difference between the two generational offerings is the price. This newer model does come in just shy of $500. But you do get what you pay for with this Chromebook.

1. Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro

When Samsung announced its newest Chromebook, it actually announced two models, the Samsung Chromebook Plus and the Chromebook Pro. Generally speaking, the two are quite alike. So design and overall specs are the same, barring certain aspects like the processor. However, the Plus model came to market quite soon after the original announcement and has been our go-to Chromebook ever since. More recently though, the Chromebook Pro has now become available and so consumers do now have the choice of which Chromebook to opt for.

Both models do come equipped with the same 12.3-inch display with a 2400 x 1600 resolution and both models do come equipped with a stylus for an improved Chrome OS experience. Likewise, both models also do come equipped with a 360-degree rotating hinge, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Where they do differ though is in the processor department with the Plus coming equipped with an OP1 hexa-core processor (clocking at 2.0 GHz), and the Pro coming loaded with an Intel Core m3 processor (clocking at 2.2 GHz). Another notable difference is the price with the Plus available for $449.99 and the Chromebook Pro costing $549.99. Although, if you are after a bargain this month – the Chromebook Plus happens to be currently available at only $387.