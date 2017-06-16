Best Bluetooth Headphones for HTC U11 – June 2017

The HTC U11 does not sport a headphone jack, unfortunately. Which means that buyers of HTC’s newest flagship will need to settle for using a Bluetooth pair of headphones, or using the adapter that HTC has included in the box. Luckily we have a number of great Bluetooth headphones available at varying price points. All of which work great with the HTC U11, which is HiFi certified.

Anker SoundBuds Slim

These are likely some of the cheapest headphones on this list, but the Anker SoundBuds Slim are a great choice. These are Bluetooth headphones, with some pretty decent battery life. Coming in at around 8 hours on a charge. These are lightweight, so they are great for taking to the gym, not to mention they are water and sweat resistant. Now these don’t have the same kind of bass as some of the others on the market, but you’ll still get some great sound out of these headphones.

Buy the Anker SoundBuds Slim

Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX

The BeatsX are the latest headphones from Beats, and its the first neckbud style from the company. These feature long battery life as well as great audio. Now it has the W1 chip that is in most current iPhones, but that doesn’t mean it’s only for iPhones. It also works really well with Android and other devices. The BeatsX are both comfortable and lightweight, making them a great companion for the gym as well.

Buy the BeatsX

Photive BTH3 Over-The-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

These are over-ear headphones from Photive, and they come in at under $50. Which might sound too good to be true, but it’s not. These headphones are great, they are comfortable, have great sound quality and even feature a whopping 12 hours of continuous playback. That is pretty much standard for over-ear headphones (as there’s more space for a larger battery), but still nice to see in a cheaper pair of headphones these days.

Buy the Photive BTH3 Over-Ear Headphones

Sony H.ear on MDR100ABN/B wireless noise cancelling headphone

This is a pair of Sony’s higher-end headphones, and coming in at $350, they are not cheap but definitely worth the money. They are wireless, as you’d expect, and also include noise cancellation, which makes them great for taking on a plane and just relaxing before you get to your destination. They do also offer hands free calling, since there is a microphone built in. Additionally, battery life is around 10-12 hours depending on your volume and music you are listening too.

Buy the Sony H.ear MDR100 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Jaybird X3

The Jaybird X3 is perhaps the most popular pair of Bluetooth earbuds on this list. These typically retail for around $129, and offer a ton of value at that price tag. These come with around 10-12 hours of battery life, which for lightweight earbuds, that’s a pretty good battery. Jaybird also offers a number of eartips and earwings for you to keep the X3’s in your ears. Jaybird also has an app that allows you to adjust the EQ on your phone, so you can get the best music possible out of these, which is also pretty important.

Buy the Jaybird X3

Tronsmart Bluetooth Earphones

This is a new pair of headphones from Tronsmart, they are also of the neckbud variety. These are the S4’s and they offer up active noise cancellation, which is pretty unique for a pair of earbuds, that feature doesn’t usually come to earbuds. And that’s because they don’t usually cover your entire ear. These are great for the gym, especially with the 15 hours of playback, that the battery offers. These are also sweat resistant, so you can really jam out while your lifting weights.

Buy the Tronsmart Bluetooth Earphones

Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones

If you like heavy bass, then the Powerbeats3 from Beats is definitely worth looking at. It’s one of the more expensive models on this list, but also one of the more popular ones. These also offer around 12 hours of battery life, they also stay in your ears quite nicely making them great for taking to the gym and such. These do offer some great bass for those bass-heavy songs and are available in multiple colors.

Buy the Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphone

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones

The Beoplay H4 are a great pair of headphones to take advantage of the DAC that’s inside the HTC U11. These are still wireless, and they do offer some great battery life. But perhaps more importantly, these look great and are also very comfortable on your head. Since these are from Bang & Olufsen, you know that it offers some incredible sounding audio as well.

Buy the B&O Play Beoplay H4

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

These have been hailed as some of the best headphones available right now. They are a bit pricey, coming in at around $350, but they offer some incredible noise cancellation, not to mention they are extremely comfortable with pretty long battery life. Now since these are coming from Bose, you know to expect some great sound from these headphones. They aren’t super bass-heavy like the models from Beats, but the sounds are crisp and clear and sound incredible.

Buy the Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones

Sony MDR-XB950BT/R Extra Bass Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Rounding out the list, we have a model from Sony’s Extra Bass lineup of headphones. So if you are wanting a heavy-bass set of headphones, this is definitely the pair worth picking up. Now these do not have noise cancellation (it does cancel noise a bit, but not entirely), but you will get some incredible sounding audio out of these headphones. Sony does also have a microphone included here, so you can take calls from this pair of headphones.

Buy the Sony MDR-XB950BT Headphones