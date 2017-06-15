Best Android Apps – Barbecue – June 2017

Summer is here, at least for some of you, and that entitles a lot of activities outdoors, from going to the pool or the beach, to kicking back in your backyard next to your significant other, friends and some meat from the barbecue on the table. Well, barbecuing might seem easy, but in order to make a truly good barbecue, you need to have some experience in it, and also have the right recipes. Well, we’re here to take a look at a list of 10 barbecue apps which will help you become a better BBQ chef, well, not all of them, there are some BBQ games included here as well, read on.

Barbecue Recipes

What’s the best way to kick off a list of top 10 barbecue apps, than to share a BBQ recipe app? Well, this application is one of the best such applications we were able to locate on the Google Play Store. Barbecue Recipes app comes with a really simple UI, and it’s completely free to use, though it comes with ads. You will find a number of BBQ recipes here, just in case you’d like to improve your BBQ skills.

Barbecue Chef

Barbecue Chef is a cooking game. This game comes with cartoonish graphics, though that’s not a problem at all, quite the contrary. In any case, you’re playing as a chef here, and your goal is to mix ingredients in order to make an almost perfect meal. Grill some chicken, add ingredients and see what comes out of it. This game is free to play, though keep in mind that it comes with ads before you download it.

Barbecue Grill Recipes

Barbecue Grill Recipes is an app with a rather descriptive name, this application contains only barbecue recipes, which is perfect for those of you who need some help with your BBQ skills, or are simply looking for new ways to cook, and improve what you already know. The Material Design language is present in this application, and there are a ton of recipes to choose from. You can download and use this app for free, though keep in mind that both ads and in-app purchases are included.

Kids Cooking Little BBQ Master

Kids Cooking Little BBQ Master is a game for kids, well, grownups can play it as well, of course, but it’s incredibly simple and appropriate for your kids. In this game, you basically have to choose what kind of meat you want to grill, then you grill it until it’s done, and then choose what kind of bread and spices you want to go with it. This game comes with ads, but it’s completely free to play.

Crazy BBQ Backyard Party

Crazy BBQ Backyard Party is also quite a simple game, and even though it’s more appropriate for kids, you can take a crack at it as well, though you’ll probably be hungry afterwards. Your goal in this game is to host a perfect BBQ backyard party, and in order to do that, you’ll need to mix and match a ton of ingredients and make a really compelling barbecue. This game comes with ads, but it’s free to play.

Barbecue Bbq Recipes

This is yet another app with barbecue recipes you can check out if you’re looking for inspiration. Barbecue Bbq recipes is a really well-designed app, and it contains quite a few recipes for you to check out. This application comes with ads, though it’s free to use, so you don’t have to worry about that at all. Once you save recipes within the app, you can access them offline, which is a nice feature to have, that’s for sure.

Cookbook Recipes

This application is not just for barbecues, there are all sorts of recipes included here, including quite a few BBQ recipes for you to check out. This is one of the best-designed applications we’ve stumbled upon, though it comes with both ads and in-app purchases, so keep that in mind. You can search for recipes by using your voice, and there are all sorts of categories for you to check out here.

AlcoholMeter

AlcoholMeter is one of many apps out there which are meant to predict blood alcohol content (BAC) in your body. It’s not exactly a secret people like to drink when attending BBQs, so it’s important to keep track of how much alcohol you’ve consumed, especially if you’re driving, so this app can come in handy when it comes to that. You will be required to insert your body weight, the amount of alcohol you drank, what type of alcohol you consumed, and so on. Ads are included, but the app is free to use.

Barbecue Simulator 3D

Barbecue Simulator 3D is a very simple 3D game. In this game, your goal is to cook your meat equally on all sides, to make sure it doesn’t burn or anything of the sort. That’s more or less it, you do have a ton of different types of meat at your disposal, but all you have to do is be by the BBQ and make sure meat is well cooked. This game is completely free to play, even though ads are included.

BBQ Kitchen Grill Cooking Game

BBQ Kitchen Grill Cooking Game is yet another BBQ-related cooking game. In this game, you have the option to choose which recipes you’d like to prepare, then you need to gather all the ingredients, and you’re ready to go. This game may sound a bit more complicated than the others we’ve talked about, but it’s actually quite simple, much like every other game that is listed here. This game is free to play, in-app purchases are not included, but ads are.

