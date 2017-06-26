AT&T Emails Can No Longer Be Used To Login To Yahoo

As Yahoo’s operations become increasingly combined with Verizon’s other digital media assets, the digital media firm does away with a previous deal it inked with AT&T, its new owner’s largest rival. Before the acquisition occurred, email addresses under AT&T domains and those of its subsidiaries can be used to login to Yahoo’s online services like Yahoo Mail and Tumblr. However, account owners can no longer access Yahoo services using the affected email addresses starting on June 30, 2017. Aside from the email addresses under att.net domain, Yahoo’s online offerings will no longer recognize logins from the email addresses under bellsouth.net, pacbell.net, and sbcglobal.net domains, among others.

While these changes will surely inconvenience some users of Yahoo’s services, the digital media firm offers a workaround to allow users to continue using their Yahoo accounts. In order to continue accessing Yahoo services, account owners need to use email addresses aside from those provided by AT&T. Yahoo users only need to proceed to their account settings and look for the portion where the email address used for login is indicated. Afterward, users may then click on the pencil icon to update the email address to a more suitable one. It is not clear from Yahoo’s announcement whether the change of email addresses should be done before the end of the month, though it would be better for account owners to do so before the deadline provided by Yahoo.

It is likely that similar deals will be reviewed as Verizon continues to integrate Yahoo into the carrier’s digital media subsidiary Oath. Thus, Yahoo account owners should stay vigilant in case of future announcements from the company that may affect the way they could access their accounts or utilize its services. While there have been few visible changes made since Yahoo became part of Verizon, there are also numerous changes happening behind the scenes. One of the key changes is the extensive lay-offs taking place both at Yahoo and AOL, both of which will be part of Oath. At least 2100 employees will lose their jobs as the new company seeks to remove redundant positions across its two major digital media operations. As Verizon continues to integrate both companies into a single digital media firm, consumers should expect further changes in the near future.