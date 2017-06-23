ASUS ZenFone Zoom S Launches in Europe in July

The ASUS ZenFone Zoom S will be making its way over to Europe next month, according to recent reports. ASUS will be offering the device for €469, and it’s the slightly higher-end model than what is available in the US. Featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, compared to the 3GB/32GB that is available in the US. The ZenFone Zoom S is also known as the ZenFone 3 Zoom in the US, it appears that it’ll be rebranded to the ZenFone Zoom S in Europe as well as Asia – where it was already announced.

ASUS’ ZenFone Zoom S is its version of the ZenFone 3 with a dual-camera setup. As opposed to the original ZenFone Zoom that it launched a couple of years ago, it doesn’t have an actual lens that zooms. Instead, ASUS is using a setup similar to Apple’s iPhone 7. It uses two 12-megapixel sensors, one is a 25mm with a f/1.7 aperture and the other with a 59mm and f/2.8 aperture for zooming and such. It can do up to 2.3x optical zoom and up to 10x, digitally. Around the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor for taking the all important selfies. ASUS has also included a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, along with the Snapdragon 625 inside running the show. ASUS also has a large 5,000mAh battery inside, which should keep the ZenFone Zoom S going all day long, if not for a few days.

ZenFone Zoom S should be launching with Android Nougat, even though it was announced in January (as the ZenFone 3 Zoom) with Android Marshmallow. ASUS is sending out the Nougat update this month, so with the launch starting in July for Europe, it should be running Nougat which will make this a great smartphone to pick up, especially if you are one who likes to have a smartphone with a good camera – especially one that can really zoom in when needed. Currently there’s no word on which countries will get the ZenFone Zoom S, and there’s also no word on which retailers will be offering the device, but it should cost around €469, which is a pretty high price for what is mostly a mid-range smartphone from ASUS.