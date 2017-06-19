ASUS ZenFone AR To Launch In India Soon With 8GB Of RAM

ASUS India has started teasing the launch of its Daydream and Tango-enabled smartphone, the ASUS ZenFone AR in the South Asian country. The Taiwanese electronics company first posted a GIF teasing the handset on its official Facebook page, accompanied by the caption, “Landing Soon, The World’s First 8GB RAM Phone.” No specific launch date has been given by ASUS, though it should be announced by the firm soon enough.

The ZenFone AR was the first smartphone to pack 8GB of RAM when it was revealed at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017, but it has only been made available for purchase recently. While ASUS may have launched the first device with 8GB of RAM, OnePlus will likely be the first company to release a phone with the said amount of RAM in India, with the OnePlus 5 being expected to hit the market later this week. Nonetheless, the ZenFone AR still seems like a pretty capable handset, sporting a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display panel and being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip (SoC), in addition to the aforementioned 8GB of RAM. The device comes in four storage variants, featuring 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal flash memory, all of which are expandable.

The ASUS ZenFone AR happens to be the first smartphone to support Tango and Daydream, and it requires multiple cameras to function, featuring three sensors on its rear panel. Two of those cameras are for Tango, with one measuring depth and the other tracking motion. The third camera is a 23-megapixel shooter and comes with a number of features like 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS) and 3x zoom. The setup is assisted by a conventional dual LED, dual tone flash unit. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel shooter and another dual LED flash. Keeping the lights on is a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. ASUS is expected to launch the device in multiple markets in the coming months, including North America and Malaysia. The handset will be carried exclusively by Verizon Wireless in the United States, though that particular variant will sport 6GB of RAM. More details on the ZenFone AR are expected to follow shortly.