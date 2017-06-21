ASUS Zenfone AR Gets Android Pay App Via A New Update

Within a short time after its launch, a new update is now rolling out to the ASUS Zenfone AR. This update adds several applications, updates the security patch and improves the camera performance of the smartphone. In the release notes that accompanied the update, ASUS stated that the new update should improve the device’s camera performance but it did not specify the improvements made to the handset’s camera. Also, this device update will remove the PhotoCollage and MiniMovie features included in the device’s gallery. Before the device is updated, owners are asked to save their collages and movies to ensure that they will not be deleted after the update. Once the device is updated, users may then download both the PhotoCollage and the MiniMovie apps from the Google Play Store. In addition, ASUS updated the ASUS Zenfone AR to the May 2017 security patch. It might not be the latest, but at least the device is secured against a great number of operating system vulnerabilities.

This update of the ASUS Zenfone AR also installs several new applications to the augmented reality-capable device. Arguably, the most useful application that this update brings is the Android Pay app. Once installed, device owners may now use their smartphones to pay in retail establishments that support the payment service. In addition, the update also installs the following applications to the ASUS Zenfone AR: Asphalt 8, Marvel Future Fight, Towers for Tango and Twilight Pioneers. However, this update also removes several applications from the device, like Archer E Bowman, Wands, and Hunters Gate.

The update is likely rolling out in stages, with the manufacturer stating that the owners may need to wait for around a week until the update is automatically pushed to their devices. However, those who want to update their devices manually may do so through the device settings. The usual reminders for updating devices should apply, which include downloading the update through a Wi-Fi connection since updates may consume a considerable portion of the user’s mobile data allocation. In addition, the phone’s battery should have sufficient charge in order to prevent the device shutting down during the update.