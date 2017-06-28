ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom Receives Android Nougat Update

The ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom model number ZE553KL is receiving a new software update introducing the device to the world of Android Nougat OS. The update is identified as software version V20.31.49.2 and it’s currently being distributed over-the-air (OTA), meaning that it will be preceded by a notification unless the package is downloaded manually. For the latter option, ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom owners need to access the phone’s ‘Settings’ menu and tap their way further into ‘About’ and ‘System Update’.

As per the usual case, before downloading the update manually, users should make sure that their devices are connected to a Wi-Fi network, and check that the smartphone has enough battery life left – at least 50 percent – to complete the process. As for the changes introduced by the update, first and foremost Android Nougat promises improved stability and performance, as well as a variety of bug fixes under the hood. The update may also introduce new elements to the user interface, however, the official changelog only mentions support for Portrait mode and an “improved picture experience.” Nonetheless, there already are reports suggesting that the latest update also includes support for capturing images in RAW format and introduces a customizable Quick Settings panel. Additionally, some unspecified pre-loaded third-party apps have reportedly been removed from the device, and lastly, the updated ZenUI launcher should now accommodate both Google Now and the Google Assistant.

The ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom was officially announced in January 2017 and was released one month later running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and ASUS ZenUI 3.0 out of the box. It features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a pixel density of around 401 pixels per inch, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (SoC) housing eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and an Adreno 506 graphics chip. As the moniker suggests, the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom aims to appease photography enthusiasts and features a dual 12-megapixel camera setup coupled with 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS), laser and phase detection autofocus, as well as a dual-LED flash. It also carries a single 13-megapixel camera on the front panel and can be acquired with 32, 64, or 128GB of on-board memory.