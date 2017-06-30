Assassin’s Creed Unity Mobile Port Is Honor 9 Exclusive

Assassin’s Creed Unity has gotten a mobile rework, and will be exclusive to the Huawei Honor 9 for six months after the game’s release. The news comes from Honor’s French Twitter account and is accompanied by a picture of the game in action, posted up by a French Twitter user. The Honor 9 is already available in some territories, and in Europe at least, it comes with the game as a pack-in. The Huawei Honor 9 has still not launched in a number of markets, and there is no word on whether the phone will bring the game with it to those markets. With Honor being a partner with Ubisoft in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, it’s not entirely unlikely that Honor 9 buyers in other territories will get to play the new spinoff.

The game itself will be at least somewhat familiar to longtime Ubisoft fans, though there are no reviews out there just yet. The simplified controls are similar to what has been seen in prior 2D entries in the series, and likely hide a full-featured movement system that depends on contextual and automatic actions, just like other entries in the series. What is on show here differs from most previous 2D Assassin’s Creed games in that the graphics are not 3D, but a highly stylized and detailed 2D pixel art style. The intricate sprites resemble the art style seen in past Ubisoft works of a similar nature, such as sprite-based 2D Prince of Persia games.

Assassin’s Creed Unity on mobile will be exclusive to the Honor 9 for six months, and will likely end up in the Play Store after that, though there has been no official word on the matter just yet. Those looking to get their hands on the game before the exclusivity ends will find themselves face to face with a companion app to the console game, released into the Play Store back in the same year as the main game. Ubisoft released Assassin’s Creed: Unity, the console game that this mobile game is based on, back in 2014. On the mobile side of things, the series will soon see another fresh entry that was available to all in the form of Assassin’s Creed Rebellion, which will reportedly be a strategy RPG, and will feature a unique “chibi” art style incorporated into its 3D graphics.