Assassin’s Creed Rebellion Game Coming To Android Soon

Ubisoft has announced a new Assassin’s Creed game for mobile devices that lets players build an assassin brotherhood and lead a fortress in Spain during the Inquisition. Called Assassin’s Creed Rebellion, the strategy RPG takes you back to the 15th century where you have to bring down the Templars in a secret mission that brings together more than 40 assassins. The roster of Assassins includes Ezio, Aguilar, Shao Jun, Claudia, and Machiavelli, as well as over 20 new characters that have been made exclusive for Rebellion. Now you can also play with several famous Assassins at the same time, courtesy of a fresh version of Animus that combines the memories of Assassins. The game also shows off a fresh artistic direction that provides a unique visual experience to players.

Developed in collaboration with Behaviour Interactive studio, the game is set in Spain during the Inquisition where players can create their Brotherhood headquarters, complete with new rooms where you can train new assassins. The fortress is your base of operations. More rooms and content become available as your Brotherhood progresses, along with other upgrade options. You can also create new items and equipment in the HQ. The game allows you to take teams of three Assassins into different infiltration operations with covert nature. The missions vary in form: some aim to collect resources in order for you to upgrade your characters and others intend to reward players with creating new items. Ubisoft says characters have different skills that work better for certain types of operations. That means the gameplay can be largely affected by the way you develop your Brotherhood. The mission type you choose can also influence the development of your Assassins. For example, you can gather resources for upgrading your Assassins through standard missions. You can also unlock new Assassins by gathering their DNA fragments in Story or Legacy operations.

While Assassin’s Creed Rebellion is still being developed, Ubisoft says it plans a worldwide rollout to Android and other mobile platforms soon. If you are using an Android device, the company recommends the game for Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and later. The game is also optimized for Android phones with 2GB of RAM.