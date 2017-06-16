Asphalt Street Storm Is Gameloft’s New Game In The Series

Asphalt Street Storm Racing is Gameloft‘s newest game in the Asphalt series of titles that have been made available to mobile devices over the years. While most of the Asphalt games tend to revolve around your typical style of racing game, Street Storm is about one thing and one thing only – Drag racing. In a corner of the racing genre that has long been dominated by games such as CSR Racing, which already has three games available for this niche category including the original game, CSR Racing 2, and CSR Racing Classics, so it will be interesting to see how Gameloft’s version of drag racing holds up. That being said this is a Gameloft game and it’s part of one of its longest running and most popular game franchises, so chances are it will do fairly well.

In Asphalt Street Storm gameplay should be a tad bit easier as you have much less to pay attention to when it comes to in-game elements. You don’t have to worry about steering around corners, going off jumps, and most of all you simply don’t have to worry about really controlling the car at all the way you would in a traditional racing game where you make your way around the track for a number of laps. Here, you’ll just need to focus on shifting at the right times, avoiding the occasional car that’s in your lane, and using boosts when needed to make sure that you pull ahead and become the victor.

You can play Street Storm either in a single player mode or in a multiplayer mode in PvP races against three other players. Gameloft has also spiced things up a bit by integrating a changing weather system, so players will need to watch the weather indicator to make sure they perform at their best. Certain weather conditions can affect the way you drive, so come prepared for each race. Luckily the cars are also upgradeable so you can improve their performance and win more races. You can also toss your pink slip in a race and risk losing your car to the winner. All of this is wrapped up into the usual high-definition graphics that Gameloft implements for all of their top-tier games, and Asphalt Street Storm is free. If you haven’t already checked it out you can do so by hitting the Play Store button below.