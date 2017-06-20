Arctic Silver Samsung Galaxy S8 Up For Pre-Orders At UK’S EE

EE, a UK-based wireless carrier, is now accepting pre-orders for the Arctic Silver variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8. This comes around two weeks after the carrier announced that it would exclusively sell the said variant of Samsung’s flagship device in the United Kingdom. The carrier also previously stated that the device will be available for purchase starting on Friday, June 23rd. However, those who pre-ordered may need to wait for up to 14 days before the device is delivered to either their home or to the nearest EE store.

The Artic Silver variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 can be ordered along with any of the 4GEE Max and 4GEE Essential plans that the carrier offers. There are five plan options available to interested consumers, with each plan primarily differentiated in terms of the data allocation, data speeds, and costs. The cheapest 4GEE plan available costs £45.49 monthly and have 1GB of monthly data allocation. Meanwhile, the carrier claims that its best-selling plan is its 25GB 4GEE Max plan, which costs £57.99 monthly. Subscribers who avail the most expensive plan will have to pay £62.99 monthly but in return, they will get 40GB of monthly data allocation. The upfront costs for the plans decreases once the subscriber chooses a more expensive plan. Aside from the monthly data allocation, all except the cheapest plan has unlimited calls and text messages. The 4GEE Max plans also offer roaming not only to the countries which are part of the European Union but also to Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the two flagship devices offered by the South Korean electronics giant for the year 2017. The international version of the device is powered by Samsung’s own chipset, the Exynos 8895 SoC. The device is equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal flash storage and a 3000mAh battery. The device has a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. One of the key features of Samsung’s newest flagship is its 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Android 7.0 Nougat is installed in the device but Samsung has installed its own skin on top of the operating system.