ARCHOS Unveils Four New Smartphones, On Sale Next Month

ARCHOS is a French electronics company which tends to introduce quite a few smartphones every year, and the company has just announced four new smartphones. ARCHOS usually unveils its phones during tradeshows, though that’s not exactly a general rule for this company, obviously. The company has just announced its new summer smartphone lineup which consists out of four smartphones, read on.

Two of these newly-announced devices belong in the company’s ‘Diamond’ line, while the other two are members of ARCHOS’ ‘Sense’ line of smartphones. The first device we’ll talk about is called the ARCHOS Diamond Alpha, and it actually resembles some of Nubia’s devices quite a bit, and there’s a good reason for that. ARCHOS actually partnered up with Nubia in order to release this smartphone, and the same goes for the other Diamond-branded phone, the ARCHOS Diamond Gamma. The ARCHOS Diamond Alpha is made out of metal, just like the other Diamond-branded phone, and it sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display which comes with Corning’s Gorilla Glass protection on top of it. This phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 652 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. There are two 13-megapixel snappers (RGB + monochrome) included on the back of this phone, and the device will cost £349 when it gets released in July this year.

The ARCHOS Diamond Gamma, on the other hand, comes with a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, and a 64-bit octa-core SoC, which we know is manufactured by Qualcomm, but we don’t know what SoC is this exactly. This phone packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, while a 13-megapixel camera by Samsung is placed on the back of the device. A 5-megapixel shooter is available on its front side, and a 3,000mAh battery is also a part of this package. This handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with some additions by ARCHOS. The ARCHOS Diamond Gamma will go on sale starting in July as well, and it will cost £199.

In addition to the Diamond-branded phones, ARCHOS also introduced two Sense-branded devices. The ARCHOS Sense 55s sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display which comes with really thin side bezels, and the device also includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. Two 8-megapixel snappers are placed on the back of this phone, and a 3,000mAh battery is also included in the package, while the device runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. This phone goes on sale in July as well, and it will cost £169. And last, but not least, the ARCHOS Sense 50x. This phone comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, and it’s a rugged phone, it can withstand some extremely temperatures as well. This phone comes with a 5-inch fullHD display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. MediaTek’s MT6737T 64-bit quad-core SoC fuels this phone, and a 3,500mAh battery is included here as well. Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box, and the phone will go on sale in July, just like the rest of the devices ARCHOS announced today, and it will cost £249.