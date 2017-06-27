AppScotch Founders Officially Launch ‘Acquired.io’ Platform

Founders behind mobile marketing agency AppScotch on Tuesday officially launched their latest venture called Acquired.io, a comprehensive user acquisition management platform that’s meant to provide a centralized, versatile solution for managing user growth on popular social media networks and related services. The establishment of Acquired.io comes shortly after the company managed to raise $2 million in private funding from numerous investors, some of which belong to the mobile gaming segment, an industry that’s expected to be particularly interested in the company’s offering.

The platform created by the San Francisco, California-based startup was designed to facilitate community management and general public relations on social media networks and should be particularly useful to small and medium-sized companies that cannot afford robust PR teams. Acquired.io’s solution allows its users to manage their presence on everything from Snapchat to Chartboost, the firm said, adding how the need for such a service is growing in an exponential manner. According to the startup’s own estimates, user acquisition teams are currently expected to be present on approximately 1,500 public channels, whereas they were “only” managing 700 of them two years ago. Due to that state of affairs, efficient user growth management entails a degree of automation, something that Acquired.io claims it can provide.

The company’s solution is currently compatible with 20 channels and will expand its support to 30 more services by the end of the year, with its ecosystem being planned to grow even futher in 2018. The Californian startup claims that app developers, i.e. their user acquisition teams have an imperative of managing their growth through smaller channels in today’s day and age because mainstream services like those offered by Facebook and Google are becoming increasingly more competitive. Identifying the highest-performing channels among those smaller ones can hence reflect on one’s product and its popularity in an extremely positive manner, but doing so manually is close to an impossible task, Acquired.io claims, adding that its platform is the first of its kind on the market. Refer to the video and gallery beneath this writing for more details on the newly introduced service that’s now accepting clients and will likely provide an update on its offerings later this year.