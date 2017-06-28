AOW’s 4G Global Data SIM Card Available On Any Mobile Device

On-demand LTE data plan provider AlwaysOnline Wireless has expanded its service to other mobile platforms in more than 90 countries with the launch of its newest offering called the AOW Global Data SIM. AOW’s product was previously available only to iPad owners that use the Apple SIM card. The service could be accessed through LTE data plans bought directly on the user’s device. With the launch of the Global Data SIM, consumers can now gain access to the AOW network from any mobile platform, meaning you will be able to use the service on smartphones, cellular-supported tablets, and Wi-Fi hotspots.

Users of the AOW Global Data SIM can load an LTE data plan to the service, depending on which territory they are in. The data plans come in a variety of increments, from one hour to a day. You can also choose to load the product with data plans that range from 500MB to as large as 5GB, depending on your data requirements. AOW currently offers data plans in various countries, including France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and China, starting from as low as 11 cents per hour to $2.99 per day. Meanwhile, larger data plans in those countries are available for as much as $34.99 per day for a 5GB data plan. Note that these prices vary from one country to another, and you can check the specific rates by visiting AOW’s website. Users simply need to activate an AOW Global Data SIM card anytime online to start using the product. Depending on which country they visit, they can buy and schedule their data plans.

The service also allows consumers to set the start date and time for each plan they select, meaning users do not have to worry about paying for unused data, which is typical of other offerings such as T-Mobile’s monthly prepaid plans. Users can also keep the AOW Global Data SIM once they return to their home country and use the service again in the future once they travel abroad, the company said. AOW Global Data SIM cards are available online via AOW’s website for $14.95, including free shipping. AOW’s network is also planned to expand to ten more countries by the end of the year, according to the firm.