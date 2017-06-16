Another Likely Model of HTC U11 Passes FCC Certification

Another smartphone model from HTC has made it through the FCC certification process. The smartphone with the model number HTV33 is likely another variant of the HTC U11, as evidenced by a device carrying the same model number currently being sold by the Japanese carrier au. The connectivity capabilities of this model of the HTC U11 is detailed in the test report submitted by its manufacturer to the FCC. The device is capable of connecting to 2G GSM and 3G WCDMA networks. This model of the HTC U11 is also capable of connecting to LTE networks on the bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 26, and 41. The handset can also provide faster data speeds due to its support for dual-band Wi-Fi. Meanwhile, other connectivity features of the device include support for NFC and ANT+. NFC is commonly used for wireless payment solutions while ANT+ is used for monitoring sensor data.

Aside from the connectivity features listed on the test reports filed with the FCC, there is not much information available on what separates this model apart from the units already tested and sold in the United States. The listing on au’s official website for the HTC U11 HTV33 also does not highlight any standout hardware feature. That means that the reported internal specifications of the HTC U11 will likely hold true for this smartphone model. Based on the available information, this device is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. In addition, the device sports a 5.5-inch QHD LCD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage. For the power needs of the device, the smartphone is equipped with a 3,000mAh battery.

While the specs of the HTC U11 are similar to what other flagship devices currently offer, the device has additional features that allow it to stand out from the competition. One of these new features is the Edge Sense, which utilizes the device owner’s squeezes to trigger actions like opening applications or taking pictures. In addition, the HTC U11 utilize its lone port, the USB Type-C port, to deliver improved audio experience through the included USonic earphones. In the United States, the HTC U11 can be purchased from the manufacturer’s website, Amazon, and the wireless carrier Sprint.