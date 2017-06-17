Another Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Screen Protector Leaks

A supposed screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 surfaced online on Friday, less than 24 hours after a seemingly identical accessory appeared in a short video alongside what was said to be the front panel of Samsung’s upcoming Android phablet. Much like that clip, the new leak originated on Chinese social media platform Weibo and implied that the Galaxy Note 8 will possibly feature even thinner bezels to those of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. An industry insider that shared the picture that can be seen above this writing also questioned the possibility of Samsung designing an even more impressive smartphone next year, stating that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) reached “the limit” in terms of screen-to-body ratio and wondering what the company could realistically achieve with the Galaxy S9 series next spring.

The screen protector shown in the latest leak is of the glossy black variety, presumably similar to one of the color variations of the Galaxy Note 8. The Midnight Black model of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will likely be used as a reference point for the black variant of the upcoming flagship, with some previous leaks indicating that the Seoul-based phone maker is planning to offer the device in at least three colors, with the other two being blue and silver. The U.S. variant of the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) or its rumored revision – the Snapdragon 836, with a number of industry insiders claiming that phone will feature 6GB of RAM and at least 64GB of internal flash memory expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The same source that shared the supposed screen protector for the Galaxy Note 8 that can be seen here previously said that Samsung is also preparing a model with 8GB of RAM, though that variant is said to be primarily aimed at the Chinese market and likely won’t be officially available outside of the Far Eastern country and South Korea.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be unveiled in mid to late August, with Samsung likely planning a global release in September, so more details on the upcoming Android-powered flagship should follow shortly.