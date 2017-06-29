Android Pay Adds New Promotions And App Support

Android Pay is adding new promotions and app support today letting users get the most of Google’s mobile payment solution through some of their favorite applications while also getting some good deals in the process. Android Pay already supports a fair number of apps so you can use it as a method of payment when paying or goods and services, and today that support is being expanded to a handful of new apps including Postmates, Fandango, Rue La La, and DoorDash. While it’s obvious what Fandango offers as a service, some users may not be familiar with the other three apps.

Rue La La is a retail chain that specializes in sales of clothing, shoes, handbags, and more for both men and women, while Postmates and DoorDash are both services which will provide delivery of food and drinks. All the apps are available for download from the Play Store as of right now and if you already have them installed, you’ll want to consider using Android Pay when you checkout the next time you use any of them as the promotions are definitely something you’ll want to take advantage of. For Fandango, you’ll be able to get $3 off your next movie ticket when you pay for your tickets using Android Pay, but what’s more is that you can actually get a $3 off promo code for a ticket each week, so there’s incentive to see more movies and use Android Pay when you checkout.

For food and drink delivery, DoorDash is offering a pretty tasty deal as using Android Pay will let you slash $5 off your order for the next three orders. If the app supports delivery in your area, now would be a great time to check them out or if you have already used them before this promotion should be a good reason to consider using them a few more times. Postmates isn’t offering multiple discounts, but it is offering a free delivery for those who are first-time customers, though keep in mind you’ll still need to pay for your meal, just not the delivery fee. As for Rue La La, using Android Pay at checkout will grant you a $10 credit in your Rue La La account which you can use towards your next purchase. That said, it can take up to 24 hours for the credit to appear. All of these promotions are live as of now, so if you don’t already have Android Pay installed you can grab it from the button below.