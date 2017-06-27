Android Nougat Is Coming To Meizu’s Flyme OS Soon

Meizu has just announced that Android Nougat-powered Flyme OS is on the way. As most of you already know, Flyme OS is Meizu’s very own Android skin, and its latest builds are based on Android Marshmallow. Well, that won’t be the case for long, as Meizu is planning to release Android Nougat-powered Flyme OS beta build soon. Meizu also said that registration for the open beta program will commence today (it’s already live), and will last until July 2. The update itself, its beta build, is expected to start rolling out to those of you who registered on July 10.

Now, do keep in mind that the update will roll out in three phases, the first batch will get it on July 10, the second batch of users will receive it on July 17, and the final batch will hit on July 31. Now, the company has also announced which phones are eligible for this update, here’s a full list: Meizu PRO 6 Plus, Meizu PRO 6, Meizu PRO 6s, Meizu PRO 5, Meizu MX6, Meizu M5 Note, Meizu M3 Note and Meizu M3 Max. Another thing worth noting is that this is not a global build of Flyme OS, so we’re not looking at the ‘G’ version of Meizu’s software, this is Meizu’s variant of Flyme OS for Chinese smartphones. Now, many of you are probably running a Chinese ROM on your Meizu devices, so that probably is not an issue for you. In any case, registrations are already, so if you’re interested, you might want to pay a visit to the source link down below and submit your request.

Having said that, Meizu’s Flyme OS is no longer limited to the company’s devices, as the company had released its software for a number of third-party smartphones, ranging from Samsung’s and HTC’s offerings, all the way to OnePlus-branded phones. This beta build of Android Nougat-powered Flyme OS is still not available to those phones, however, and chances are it won’t be at all, but a stable build is probably coming in the future. Speaking of which, it is still unknown when will stable build of Android Nougat-powered Flyme OS land to the aforementioned Meizu-branded phones, but it’s expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

