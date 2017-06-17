Android Nougat Hitting Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 On AT&T’s Network

AT&T started pushing out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to all Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 units on its network, as evidenced by the company’s official support pages for the device that were updated at some point in the last 24 hours. The update is rolling out for both the T817A and T818A model, i.e. the Wi-Fi-only and 4G LTE-enabled variant of the tablet. The former is now receiving a software package that’s just over 1.1GB in size, while the latter is being updated with a slightly larger build that weighs around 1.15GB. Both Samsung and the second largest mobile service provider in the United States are recommending owners of the Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 (T818A) to download the update over a stable Wi-Fi connection in order to avoid eating into their monthly data cap. Likewise, users should make sure they have enough free storage space on their tablets and either leave them to charge during the installation procedure or initialize the download with at least 50 percent of battery left.

The Dallas, Texas-based wireless carrier is the third telecom giant in the country to roll out the Android Nougat update for the Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 lineup, with Verizon and T-Mobile already distributing the same software package to their subscribers earlier this month. Owners of the unlocked variants of the tablets should all be running Nougat by now and anyone who isn’t is encouraged to search for the update manually by launching the system Settings app, opening the “About device” section, and tapping the “Download software updates” option on the following screen. The same procedure can be used for searching for new software on AT&T’s Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 models, but with the wireless carrier only starting the Android Nougat rollout, the package likely won’t be available in all parts of the country until next week.

Apart from a broad range of new features and performance optimizations that ship with all builds of Android 7.0 Nougat, AT&T bundled the upgrade with the May Android Security Update, the company said. Both of the firm’s Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 variants are expected to continue receiving security patches in the coming months, though it remains to be seen whether they will also get updated to Android O at some point next year.