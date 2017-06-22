Android Engineer Comments On OnePlus 5’s Frequency Ramping

OnePlus’ co-founder, Carl Pei, recently addressed accusations that the OnePlus 5 is trying to trick benchmarking apps, and Tim Murray, a Senior Staff Software Engineer and Android performance lead, decided to comment on the matter as well. For those of you who are not in tune what is going on, the OnePlus 5 launched a couple of days ago, and soon after that, accusations started arriving, saying that the OnePlus 5 is tricking benchmarking apps, so that they show better results.

It didn’t take long for Carl Pei to address such accusations via Reddit, he said that the device is set up to use a specific profile in such cases, same as when the phone boots up a game or an app. Mr. Pei said that this profile is used in order for the phone to load apps even quicker, as clocking up the processor at such times will give the phone more power. In addition to that, Mr. Pei said that the company did not overclock the SoC or anything of the sort. Now, critics responded to Mr. Pei, as they did not find much logic in his answer, considering that such response from an SoC would make the phone overheat, well, they didn’t state that, but are suggesting that would happen. Mr. Pei did not respond back, nor did OnePlus, at least not yet, but Mr. Murray is definitely not a fan of such practice, at all.

Google’s Senior Staff Software Engineer and Android performance lead released a couple of tweets condemning such practice. He states that he’s strongly against ‘app detection and frequency ramping’ policy. In addition to that, he said that he spoke to a number of Android manufacturers regarding that, asking them not to do that in the future. Mr. Murray thinks that such practice hurts the phone’s battery life, and could invoke overheating issues. As already mentioned, Mr. Murray published a couple of tweets regarding that, you can check them all out in the gallery down below. Having said that, the OnePlus 5 is a really compelling smartphone at its price point, it comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. If you’d like to know more about the phone and its specifications, click here.

