Android Auto: Users Reporting ‘Black Screen’ on Sony XAV-AX100 Head Unit

One of the more popular Android Auto head units is currently having a pretty annoying issue. Some users are complaining that they are experiencing a black screen when using the Sony XAV-AX100 head unit for Android Auto. Apparently, this appears to be an issue with certain USB cables, as many users are noticing that when they switch out the cable, the issue goes away, which is a bit interesting, but it is a relatively easy fix. A firmware update has been pushed out by Sony, which does mention improved USB functionality, but so far no users have reported back that it has been fixed or at least gotten better. So if you are having this issue, try switching out the USB cable, and that should solve the issue.

The black screen appears after the user plugs in their Android smartphone and the head unit switches to Android Auto then jumps to a black screen. The smartphone does still show that the device is still projecting Android Auto, but the screen on the head unit is basically unresponsive. This does appear to be a software issue, so hopefully Sony has fixed it in that latest firmware update, if not, hopefully it’ll be fixed in a future update to the XAV-AX100.

Sony’s XAV-AX100 is a pretty popular head unit for Android Auto because it is one of the cheaper ones available right now. It also upgrades the audio quality in your car, which is definitely nice to have – and since it is Sony, we know that the audio quality is indeed pretty good. The Sony XAV-AX100 does also provide Apple CarPlay as well as Sirius XM satellite radio and of course FM/AM radio functionality. It rivals the models available from Pioneer and JVC/Kenwood, but much cheaper. And that’s definitely good to see, especially since many people won’t be buying a new car, just to get Android Auto, but they may buy a new head unit to get the functionality. Of course, you could also just mount your smartphone in the car to get some Android Auto goodness. The Sony XAV-AX100 is available at Amazon and other retailers.