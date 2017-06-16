Android Auto: A Car Running Android Is The Future We Want

It’s been roughly a month since Google I/O, but it’s hard to think about the future and not think about the Audi Q8 Sport or Volvo XC60 that were shown off at the developer conference running Android. Now these vehicles weren’t projecting Android onto its screen like the Android Auto we know and love today. But instead, Android was powering the entire infotainment system. While these were prototypes, they were still exciting to see, and both car makers plan to have vehicles on the road that are running Android within the next two years (Audi plans to have the Q8 Sport out this year).

Now the big difference between what Audi, Volvo and Google showed off here and what we have with Android Auto currently is the fact that you don’t need to actually plug in your phone to use Android Auto. You’ll be able to simply jump in the car and start playing your favorite music, whether that’s from Spotify, Google Play Music, Pandora or even iHeart Radio. It’s a great feature, and it makes it even more seamless. Using Android, you’ll be able to control other things, like the climate control in the car, not to mention the fact that there will be Google Maps powering navigation here, instead of Audi or Volvo’s own maps (in addition to Google Maps in Android Auto).

This integration is something that Google has been working on for a few years now, perhaps even longer than Android Auto itself. Last year at Google I/O, the company showed off a Maserati that it basically ripped apart with Qualcomm and installed huge, 4K displays, with the entire car running on Android, instead of just the infotainment system. It was also running on the Snapdragon 820, which was likely overkill for a car, but it was still awesome. Now this year, Google scaled back a bit and went with something that was a bit more likely to actually make it to market, and there are plans to bring this to market. It’s a bit surprising that Google was able to get car makers on board here, since many car makers are reluctant to give “the keys” to Google or Apple, as many car makers make its money from its infotainment systems after a customer buys the car.