Android 7.1.1 Now Rolling Out To Xperia X & Xperia X Compact

It seems like the Sony Xperia X and the Xperia X Compact are now receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat update. These two devices launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow last year, both devices got updated to Android 7.0 Nougat a while back, and are now receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat. This report is coming from the Xperia Blog website, and is based on input from the site’s readers. This update will upgrade the build number on these two phones from 34.2.A.2.69 to 34.3.A.0.194.

Now, the source did not release any info regarding the changelog that this update brings, as the changelog is not available just yet, but don’t expect to see that many changes, as even the stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat version did not bring all that many changes to non-Pixel phones. Some improvements when it comes to touch sensitivity are expected to roll out along with this update, and the ‘Night Light’ mode might land on the Xperia X and the Xperia X Compact. Both the Xperia X and the Xperia X Compact are mid-range smartphones, the former arrived back in February last year, while the latter was announced in September 2016. The two devices actually resemble one another quite a bit, their bezels are rather thick, especially above and below the display, though is not that much of an issues considering that they’re both quite compact, the Xperia X sports a 5-inch panel, while the Xperia X Compact features an even smaller, 4.6-inch display.

The Sony Xperia X features a 5-inch 1080p (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of expandable native storage. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 650 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 510 GPU for graphics. A 2,620mAh non-removable battery is a part of this package, and so is a 23-megapixel camera which lies on the back of this handset. The Sony Xperia X Compact, on the other hand, comes with a 4.6-inch 720p (1280 x 720) panel, and it is also fueled by the Snapdragon 650 SoC. This phone packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, while it comes with a 2,700mAh battery. A 23-megapixel shooter is placed on its back, while you’ll find a 5-megapixel camera on the front side of this smartphone.