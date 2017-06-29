Android 7.0 Nougat Update Hits The ASUS ZenPad 3s 10

Android 7.0 Nougat has hit the ASUS ZenPad 3s 10 as the update is now starting to roll out from ASUS, meaning there is a whole bunch of improvements, new features, and goodies for users of the tablet to look forward to once the update arrive for their device. Since the update is starting to roll out now it’s not likely that everyone will have it by the end of the day, but there is always a chance that all users could have the update before the end of the week.

The model number for the tablet that’s getting the update is the Z500M, and the update carries build number V14.0210.1706.20, so users with the specified model should keep an eye on their tablet’s status bar for the update alert to show up. It’s also possible to check for the update manually from the settings menu of the device if you haven’t seen the update alert come through yet, and are curious to see if it’s still available to download. Since this is an update to Android Nougat the update file is likely pretty large and probably over 1GB in size, so it’s recommended to not only have a fair amount of storage space available but also to make sure that there is plenty of battery life left before initiating the download as it may end up taking a little bit of time to complete the entire installation process, though that will all depend on the speed of the Wi-Fi network that the device is connected to.

As for what’s new, multi-window is a big part of Nougat that users will be able to look forward to, as is improved doze mode and a number of other tweaks and adjustments that are designed to improve the over stability of the tablet. Part of the new additions includes the new Unicode 9.0 emoji for the ZenUI keyboard, though the update isn’t all about adding stuff in as ASUS has also removed some things from the ZenPad 3s 10 that users should pay attention to. After the update is finished the tablet will no longer have PC Suite, or the Tap and Hold action from the settings menu. In addition to sending out the Nougat update to the ZenPad 3s 10 today, ASUS has also started rolling out the Nougat update to the ZenFone 3 Zoom.