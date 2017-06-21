Analysts Believe T-Mobile Will Keep Its Market Share in Q2 2017

T-Mobile is expected to keep it’s market share in the postpaid phone sector for the second quarter of the year, which Deutsche Bank believes will set up an interesting second half of the year. The second quarter has been a slow one in the wireless world, despite the LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus all launching in the second quarter, and having heavy promotions. Deutsche Bank believes that it won’t see as high subscriber additions in the second quarter as it did in the first, but it should still announce around 600,000 postpaid phone additions for the quarter.

Deutsche Bank’s Matthew Niknam noted in a research note that “industry switching appears to have moderated post a more competitive Q1”. Niknam continuted to state that Deutsche Bank expects “T-Mobile’s Q2 postpaid phone net adds to reflect a seasonal slowdown, though our estimates are in line with consensus.” He also noted that Verizon and AT&T have been more aggressive in advertising their unlimited plans, making it a bit tougher for T-Mobile (and even Sprint) to compete as they did in the first quarter. Niknam notes that the second half of the year could be a very interesting one for T-Mobile. With the rumored of a redesigned iPhone coming, he believes that the industry could see more people switching come fall for the new iPhone. Not to mention the second round of smartphones launching like the Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and the Google Pixel 2.

The fourth quarter is always a big quarter for carriers, seeing as that is when most people are doing their holiday shopping, so carriers are often times putting out some stiff promotions for the holiday season. The third quarter is usually a bit more busy seeing as all of the smartphones that will be on the shelves for the fourth quarter are being announced, and often times launched in-store. With more and more companies looking to launch their smartphones ahead of the iPhone refresh in early-September. The increased competition has taken its toll on T-Mobile, but it is still gaining quite a few customers, over a million each quarter for over three years now.