Analyst: Xiaomi Expected To Ship 80 Million Handsets In 2017

The Xiaomi Mi 6 had been announced back in April, and it seems like the sales have been better than expected, as a China-based analyst is predicting that Xiaomi will cross the 80-million sales mark this year. Just to be clear, the company is not expected to sell 80 million Xiaomi Mi 6 units, but 80 million smartphones in general, and the Xiaomi Mi 6 will definitely help them get there, as it’s in high demand at the moment, and chances are it will stay that way for the foreseeable future.

This information comes from a China-based industry analyst, Sun Chungxu. He claims that H1 shipments are actually a problem for most OEMs, but Xiaomi seems to be doing great in that department. Not only is the Mi 6 doing really well, but Xiaomi apparently managed to attract interesting from really good investors. Mr. Changxu also mentions Yuri Milner, who is one of Xiaomi’s top investors, and Xiaomi’s valuation is currently over $80 million. Now, on top of really good Xiaomi Mi 6 sales, Xiaomi had already introduced some Redmi-branded devices and is expected to introduce more by the end of the year. Not only that, but the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 are all expected to arrive, and the company is expecting really good sales for all of those devices, not to mention that the Mi 5 is still selling well for them in some areas.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that Xiaomi sold around 58 million smartphones in 2016, at least according to predictions, as the company never confirmed that info. Needless to say, 2016 was not a great year for the company, but it seems like Xiaomi is back. For comparison’s sake, Xiaomi managed to sell 61 million smartphones in 2014, while they moved around 70 million units in 2015, and thanks to that, Xiaomi was the first-placed OEM in China at the end of that year. Xiaomi is facing really tough opponents in China at the moment as Huawei, OPPO and Vivo are doing great, and have enjoyed brilliant 2016, so it remains to be seen if Xiaomi will be able to counter them this year.

