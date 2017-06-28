American Express Joins Android Pay in Canada

Those in Canada with an American Express card can now use it with Android Pay. It’s the latest card issuer to join the service in the Great White North. Users will be able to add their American Express card through the Android Pay app and use it to pay for things with their smartphone. there doesn’t appear to be any limitations on which cards are or aren’t eligible for Android Pay. Android Pay is already accepted at a number of stores, basically anywhere that accepts contactless payments, which includes Shell Canada, Marshalls, Aldo, Staples, Homesense and many others in Canada.

With Android Pay, users are able to load on their credit cards, debit cards, and even loyalty cards, and at checkout they can tap their smartphone on the terminal and automatically apply the loyalty card as well as pay for their items using whichever card they choose. It makes things very simple, and if the customer has a smartphone with a fingerprint sensor, it ends up being more secure than a regular credit card, where users are able to see your PIN. With a fingerprint for authentication, users are not able to replicate it and steal your identity, which is definitely a good thing.

Android Pay is compatible with most smartphones on the market today. Anything running Android 5.0 Lollipop and later are eligible for Android Pay. If the app is not already pre-installed on your smartphone, you can download it from the Google Play Store and set it up pretty easily, and it’s simple to do. Android Pay only recently launched in Canada, so it’s great to see that the Android Pay team is working hard at getting more banks, credit unions and card issuers on board with the service. Android Pay rivals Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, both of which are also available in Canada already. If you need some help getting your American Express card(s) set up with Android Pay, the company has created a website to help you out, and also show you how to use contactless payments at your favorite merchant. Which you can check out at the link down below.