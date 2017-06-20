Amazon’s New Prime Wardrobe Lets You Try Before You Buy

Amazon’s new Prime Wardrobe lets you try before you buy and is the latest move from the online retailer to gain a stronger foothold in the fashion industry. Just as the name suggests, you’ll be able to order clothing on Amazon and through Prime Wardrobe you’ll receive the shipment of items, but you won’t be charged unless you decide to keep it. Amazon wouldn’t be the first to offer up such a service as others like Front Door Fashion have been around for a little while now, but it is likely to be the most recognizable. It is Amazon after all and Amazon has a global reach.

Amazon has a minimum on what you can order as part of the new service and requires that customers select at least three items to toss in their cart before checking out. The good news is that these three items can be from a mix of the clothing, shoes, and accessories categories on Amazon and you can have more than three items if you’re looking to try a whole bunch of stuff just to see what you like the most. Whatever you’re not satisfied with you can send back by simply taking the package (after sealing the box back up of course) and dropping it off at UPS or having UPS come and pick the package up. As for the timing, Amazon gives you an entire seven days with Prime Wardrobe to decide what if anything you want to keep out of what was sent out to you.

For those that may be skeptical of how good the service may be or for anyone that’s on the fence about trying something like this out, Amazon has incentives to entice you. It’s offering two different savings discounts on items as part of Prime Wardrobe, as it will take 10 percent off the entire purchase if you keep three or four items out of the lot, or it will take 20 percent off the entire purchase if you keep five or more items out of the lot. Right now the service is currently in beta and there’s no mention from Amazon about when it hits a full scale launch, but Amazon does give you the ability to set up an alert so you can be notified when Prime Wardrobe is completely up and running. Prime Wardrobe is Amazon’s newest venture into the fashion industry, and it likely pairs well with Amazon’s recently launched Echo Look, a new Alexa-powered camera unit that helps you with fashion ideas and can even help you create a personal look book through the Echo Look companion app.