Amazon’s Echo Show Gets Support For Smart Home Camera Feeds

Amazon earlier today announced that its new Echo device, the Echo Show, will now be able to display the live feeds from home security cameras to its users. The Amazon Echo show is the new echo device which the company recently unveiled that comes with a display. According to Amazon, companies like Ring, Arlo, Nest, August, EZViz, Vivint, Amcrest, Logitech Circle 2, and IC Realtime, have already created Alexa skills that will put this new functionality to use. Companies like Nest and Ring might be the more familiar names here, since they are extremely popular for smart home tech accessories like doorbells and cameras.

In addition to that, the company is also introducing a smart home skill API which will essentially open up a whole new array of opportunities. The smart home skill API will allow the developers to integrate these live video feeds from their smart home camera with the Echo Show. With this, for instance, a developer can create a program which will show the feeds directly from these home security cameras upon initiating a request with Alexa. However, it’s worth mentioning that if you as an end user wants to take advantage of this, then you need to have both the Echo Show as well as the home security cameras up and running.

Most of the supported home security product manufacturers like Ring and others have now started introducing how this new Alexa skill will work. The process for accessing the new skill is pretty simple and will show users the feeds from a connected camera when they say, “Alexa, show me the front door.” Even the audio feed will be available at the same time so uses will be able to both see and hear what the camera is capturing and recording, which should give more peace of mind to the users. This new capability of the Echo Show is already up and running from the developer side of things as Amazon has announced that it’s making the function available for developers to integrate with their products, so anyone with an Echo Show and any of the supported devices should be able to utilize the new skill soon enough.