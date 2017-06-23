Amazon To Charge $2.8M For 30-Second Ad Spots During NFL

Amazon is looking to charge a whopping $2.8 million for advertising packages during the NFL “Thursday Night Football” live stream. These packages will include 30-second spots during the live stream on its Prime video service later this fall. Amazon has the right to sell a total of 10 of these 30-seconds commercial blocks per game. This is a part of the deal which was signed, and in addition to that, it has been reported that Amazon is also offering advertisers to run their ads on Amazon.com. Although the specifics regarding these advertising packages are unclear at this point, it looks like Amazon is ready to offer a range of options to the advertisers depending on their objectives.

Back in the month of April, The National Football League (NFL) announced that it reached an agreement with Amazon Prime as its exclusive partner to deliver the live digital stream of “Thursday Night Football” to a global audience. This stream will be available to millions of Amazon Prime members across the globe which they can watch on any given platform such as TVs, game consoles, connected devices such as Amazon Fire TV, mobile devices, etc. The E-commerce giant has paid a huge amount i.e. $50 million to acquire the right to stream games. These live streams will use feeds from NBC’s and CBS’ television broadcasts.

In order to be able to watch this, users need to have a paid subscription of Amazon Prime services which also includes the Amazon Prime Video that costs $99 per year. Analysts have predicted that over 50 million people will watch the live stream of the game on Amazon Prime Video, which is certainly a huge number and sort of explains the reasons behind $2.8 million price for ad packages. In fact, this number is even higher than what NBC and CBS had last year. Both of them averaged at about 17 million and 14.7 million viewers respectively. Advertising now adds up to a huge part of the company’s annual revenue. Also, the fact that the world’s leading video streaming company Netflix Inc has not yet ventured into live sports, gives an advantage to Amazon Prime video now.