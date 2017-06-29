Amazon Prime Day is July 11th, Some Discounts Already Available

Amazon has made it official. Its third-annual Prime Day is taking place on July 11th, however it is a 30-hour event this year instead of just one full day. So things are kicking off at 9PM ET on July 10th, with some pretty great deals available. There will be new deals popping up every 5 minutes, as there was in the past two years. With everything from TV’s to laptops to some food for your pantry. Amazon hasn’t shared any specifics on what exactly will be on sale yet, but it has discounted a few things already.

One of the bigger discounts is the discounted six-month membership to Audible. Each month is $9 instead of $15, which is about 40% off of its regular price. This is a good deal for those that want to get started with Audible, especially since you do still get to sign up for the free trial – of course, that is only if you are a new member. Amazon has also discounted Kindle Unlimited subscriptions by up to 40%, and July 4th snacks are up to 15% off right now. On top of that, Amazon has a few ways that you can get ready for Amazon Prime Day. You can stream a movie on a TV through Amazon Video for the first time and get a $10 credit. Or you can login to the app for the first time for a $10 credit. These are both free ways to get yourself $10 to spend on Prime Day, not a bad deal from Amazon.

After Amazon’s first attempt at Prime Day in 2015, the company had a better go-round the following year and it looks like 2017 might be the best year yet. Amazon is looking to make Prime Day like Black Friday, but in the summer. Since Black Friday is every retailers biggest shopping day of the year, Amazon wants one in the middle of the year to help boost sales in a period of the year where many people aren’t buying things, everyone is saving up for the holidays. We’ll be bringing you all of the latest deals for Prime Day as they break, in two weeks.