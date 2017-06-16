Almost 4 Million People Registered For First Honor 9 Sale

The Honor 9 has received almost 4 million registrations ahead of its first flash sale it seems. The Honor 9 was announced a couple of days ago in China, as a direct successor to the very popular Honor 8 handset, and it seems like its low price point, combined with interesting design and powerful specs managed to attract Chinese consumers. The Honor 9’s pricing starts at 2,299 Yuan ($338) in China, which is how much the 4GB RAM model costs, and it goes all the way up to 2,999 Yuan ($441) for the 6GB RAM variant which comes with 128GB of storage. The 4GB RAM model packs in 64GB of storage, and there is also a 6GB RAM model which comes with 64GB of storage, that variant costs 2,699 Yuan ($397).

Having said that, Huawei’s official online storage, vMall, received 2,83 million registrations, while Jingdong Mall (JD.com) contributed with 620,000 registrations. In addition to that, 320,000 people registered for a flash sale over at Suning Tesco. If you put all those numbers together, you’ll find out that 3,77 million people registered for the first Honor 9 sale in China, which is a staggering number, and it will be interesting to see how many units Honor managed to secure for the first flash sale. Based on the number of registrations, Honor will be forced to hold several flash sales in China before they’re able to offer the device for purchase, as the demand seems to be extremely high. The Honor 9 is once again made out of metal and glass, though its fingerprint scanner is now located below the display, and not on the back, as was the case with the Honor 8. There is one more obvious difference between the two phones, the back side on the Honor 9 is considerably curved, which was not the case with its predecessor.

The Honor 9 sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with a 3,200mAh non-removable battery. There are two cameras included on the back of this phone (20-megapixel + 12-megapixel sensors), and a single 8-megapixel camera is included on the front. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Honor 9, and on top of it you’ll get Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin. If you’d like to know more about the Honor 9, click here.

Buy the Honor 8