Alleged Vivo X11 Leaks With Thin Bezels, Resembles The LG G6

The alleged Vivo X11 has just surfaced, as we’re waiting for the Vivo X9s and the Vivo X9s Plus to get announced. The alleged Vivo X11 surfaced on Weibo (Chinese social network), and it is showing off a phone with really thin bezels all around. This phone is actually reminiscent of the LG G6, at least to an extent, and presuming it won’t have a lot (or any) black bars around the display, it could look really nice.

As you can see, this is the white-colored model of the device, and it sports a power / lock key on the right, which probably means that you’ll be able to find its volume up and volume down buttons on the left. Now, for those of you who might have missed it, Vivo actually shown off the in-display fingerprint scanning technology during MWC Shanghai quite recently, and the company’s prototype device sported really thin bezels as well. The Vivo X9(s) and the Vivo X9(s) Plus are not exactly focused on the design, as all four devices look rather plain, which is not a bad thing, but it seems like the Vivo X11 might bring some spark to the company, in terms of the design. This phone is rumored to ship with an in-display fingerprint scanner which was shown off a couple of days ago, and it will probably sport a 5.5-inch display like its predecessors, though there’s always a chance Vivo might opt to increase its size, even though that’s unlikely considering that the company is expected to release the Vivo X9 Plus as well, which will sport a larger panel.

Now, it is still too early to guess what specs will the Vivo X11 carry, but let’s give it a shot anyway. The Vivo X9 was announced back in November last year, which probably means that the Vivo X11 will arrive in Q4 this year. The phone will probably ship with a mid-range SoC, it could ship with the Snapdragon 660, just like the upcoming Vivo X9s, though there’s a chance Vivo will look to include a more powerful CPU in this phone. The device will sport 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and its display will probably feature fullHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. The Vivo X11 will almost certainly be made out of metal, and it will be interesting to see what will its final design look like.