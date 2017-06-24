Alleged Specs For Taimen & Walleye Pixel Phones Leaked

Alleged specs of the Taimen and Walleye Pixel phones have been leaked according to a “source that’s familiar with the details.” While some information about Taimen and Walleye has been known for a little while, like these being the code names for the upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 (if those are indeed the official names once the phones launch) but most of the hardware information has been kept under wraps and it would now seem that some of the specs have been detailed, which if correct, could give users an idea of what to look forward to when Google unveils the next devices in the Pixel lineup later on this year.

When it comes to the two devices it’s already been speculated that Walleye would be the smaller of the two upcoming phones and the follow up to the Pixel, while Taimen would be the follow up to the Pixel XL. Walleye is said to come with a 4.97-inch Full-HD screen and that it will come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor and come with 4GB of RAM. In addition to this the only storage option listed is 64GB. That doesn’t mean this will be the only option available, as the original Pixel came in a 128GB option, but it isn’t mentioned in the leak. Walleye will reportedly still come with a 3.5mm audio port and carry mostly the same design.

As for Taimen, the larger of the two phones, this will allegedly come with a 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 1440p and it will be using an OLED panel. This device is said to have a 128GB storage model option, though the other storage amounts aren’t listed. That said it’s not likely that 128GB would be the only option here as some consumers may just want the bigger display but not exactly need 128GB of storage. This device will also apparently come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM, and it could actually end up coming with smaller bezels than what are seen on the current Pixel phones, which would be close to what has been seen in some of the concept images and leaked shots for the new devices. The two-tone look on the back with the glass is said to still be included, though with the fingerprint sensor now outside of it, and while the camera quality isn’t mentioned it is rumored in the leak that it will be a single camera sensor with dual LED flash instead of the dual camera that has been rumored a few times.